The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was crowned "Añejo Tequila of the Year" at the 2021 Berlin International Spirits Competition. Cierto was also honored with one (1) Double Gold medal, one (1) Gold medal, one (1) Silver medal and three (3) Bronze medals far surpassing all other tequila brands at the 2021 Berlin International Spirits Competition (BISC). With these seven new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and seventy-three (473) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005889/en/

Cierto Tequila Crowned "Añejo Tequila of the Year" at the 2021 Berlin International Spirits Competition (Photo: Business Wire)

About Berlin International Spirits Competition

The Berlin International Spirits Competition is the only International Spirits Competition where all the judges are real trade buyers who are judging the spirit by category and price. These judges are buyers from the top European and American liquor stores, restaurants, hotels and bars.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won four hundred and seventy-three (473) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In less than three years, Cierto has won 473 medals and awards. Cierto is the most awarded tequila in history.

Learn more at ciertotequila.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005889/en/

Contacts:

Jason Castellucci

jason@ciertotequila.com