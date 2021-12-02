Anzeige
02.12.2021
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) has announced on its website the results of the modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on Monday, November 30, 2021.

https://www.deweyelectronics.com/investor-relations.html

CONTACT:
The Dewey Electronics Corporation
Stacey Mischel 201-337-4700 x114

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675823/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Results-of-Modified-Dutch-Auction-Tender-Offer

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
