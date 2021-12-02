The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) has announced on its website the results of the modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on Monday, November 30, 2021.

