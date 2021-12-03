

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis Group (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said it increased operating earnings before taxes (EBT) by 60% to 353 million euros in fiscal 2020/21 from 221 million euros, prior year. On an operating basis, net income increased to 266 million euros from 167 million euros. Operating earnings per share was 6.10 euros compared to 3.73 euros.



On an IFRS basis, net income increased to 613 million euros from 265 million euros. IFRS earnings per share was 14.03 euros compared to 5.95 euros.



Fiscal year revenues increased by 31% to 16.30 billion euros from 12.43 billion euros, last year. The company said this development was primarily due to higher copper prices in comparison to the previous year. Higher sales of copper products, with a high price level at the same time, had a positive impact as well, the company noted.



For fiscal 2021/22, the company expects an operating EBT between 320 million euros and 380 million euros.



