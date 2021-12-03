Guang'an is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping, the chief architect of China's Reform and Opening up and Socialist Modernization drive. It is located in the eastern part of Sichuan Province, which belongs to the Mid subtropical humid monsoon climate zone. Therefore, it has four distinct seasons, warm climate, abundant rainfall and fruitful resources.

Guang'an features rich and unique tourism resources. If you like natural scenery, then you can not miss the marvelous landscape of mountains and rivers of Karst scenery shaped by nature for thousands of years, such as Huaying Mountain scenic spot, which was called the "most magnificent mountain in the world" by literary master Guo Moruo, possessing the Tianyi Valley Scenic Spot which is known for the "Best Cave Waterfall in Asia." The best scenery gives you the best experience.

If you are a history buff, you must visit the Former Residence of Deng Xiaoping, the house of simplicity and great importance, to see the environment of Deng Xiaoping's childhood life, and explore how this great man started his great journey from this place.

If you hold belief in Buddhism, you should go see the HuaLuan Saint Tripod, one of the Eight Buddhist holy places in China. There is an old saying in China:"The HuaLuan Tripod in the east, the Mount Emei in the west." You can enjoy mountain climbing and admire the mystery of Buddhism at the same time.

To visit China, experiencing oriental folk customs is one of the must-do things. Tasting delicious local cuisine and appreciating the unique local art the "cloud Child Dance" with a history of more than 200 years is also a great experience.

In addition, you may have some surprising travel experiences you never expected. You can take a tour to the An'bing Family Tombs of the Southern Song Dynasty, known as the "Top Ten Archaeological Discoveries in China in 1996." It is the burial site of a Chinese Prime Minister and his family members 1000 years ago. The An'bing Family Tombs is of remarkable historical, scientific and artistic values.

If you are making plans about coming to China or have already arrived in China, choosing to go to Guang'an, Sichuan for a few days in your spare time to experience the colorful exotic customs here and make your own happy memory is definitely a decision you will not regret.

So, Welcome to Guang'an!

