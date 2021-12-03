Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement:

C$6.65 Million Raised, Upsized From Initial C$3.00 Million Offering

Board Member Participation

Cree First Nation of Waswanipi Participation

New Gold Inc. Maintains 9.9% Ownership Stake

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") originally announced October 18, 2021 (see Northern Superior press releases, October 18, 2021, October 20, 2021, November 5, 2021, November 29, 2021). In connection with the offering the Company received C$6,650,351.01 or gross proceeds broken down as follows:

C$3,321,416.70, through the issuance of 3,690,463 "flow-though" common shares of the Company to purchasers in Québec (the "Québec FT Shares"), at an issue price of $0.90 per Québec FT Share; C$1,963,583.72, through issuance of 1,644,054charity "flow-through" common shares of the Company to purchasers in Québec ("Québec Charity FT Shares") and together with the Québec FT Shares, the "FT Shares", at a front-end issue price of $1.18 per Québec Charity FT Share; and C$1,365,350.59of hard dollar investment, through issuance of 2,037,837 common shares to investors, at an issue price of $0.67 per share.

The C$6.65M raised was supported by:

Board member's investing an aggregate of $225,409.48;

Participation by the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi;

New Gold Inc. acquiring sufficient shares to maintain its 9.9% ownership stake;

Continued support from the Company's existing shareholder base; and

Strong Institutional support with the addition of 7 new institutional shareholders to the share register on this financing.

Dr. Thomas Morris, CEO states: "These are exciting times for Northern Superior. With the completion of this financing Northern Superior will be in an excellent financial position with anticipated cash balance above $12mm dollars at year end 2021, fully financed for an aggressive exploration year in 2022 across our 3 core properties: TPK, Lac Surprise and Croteau Est. We look forward to sharing with you the detailed plans for our 2022 exploration programs in the coming weeks and months ahead.

"The Company wishes to thank the new and existing shareholders for their financial support provided by this offering. We appreciate their confidence in the potential of the Company's properties and their confidence in Management and Staff to deliver value to the Company's shareholders."

"The participation of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi in this financing represents the first time that a First Nation has participated directly in a financing with the Company, the community recognizing: 1) the Company's ongoing commitment to engagement with First Nation; and 2) the potential economic opportunity represented by the Company's mineral exploration properties on the Lac Surprise property specifically and the Company's other mineral exploration properties generally."

Cash commissions totalling $153,188.77 and 254,627 broker warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.90 for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering, will be issued to certain finders for introducing investors to the Company. All securities sold pursuant to the Offering and all broker warrants issued to finders will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire April 3, 2022.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan properties in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

