Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (the "Company" or "Gelum) Vancouver, B.C., is pleased to report that Kelly Earle has been appointed as an advisor to the Company.

Kelly Earle - Background

Ms. Earle has 15 years of experience in the mining industry and is currently Vice President, Communications with Skeena Resources Limited, where she oversees all corporate development and investor relations activities. Ms. Earle spent several years in the field as a geologist prior to making the transition into the corporate side of the industry. She received her Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia and attended Ivey School of Business at Western University for her CPIR (Certified Professional Investor Relations) designation. She is a founding member of the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance (BCRMA), a regional partnership between Aboriginal groups, industry and provincial government representatives to promote mining investment in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC and the Founding Industry Advisory Board Chair for CASERM (Center for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models), a new I/UCRC (Industry-University Cooperative Research Center) between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech, backed by the National Science Foundation.

About Gelum Resources Ltd.

Gelum Resources is a company led by seasoned management in the mining and financial sectors The Company's objective is the discovery of a multi-million oz. economic gold deposit in the Bralorne-Bridge River Gold District located some 190 km north of Vancouver and 74 km northwest of the town of Lillooet, B.C. This objective is made possible through the Company's acquisition of Eldorado, a series of 23 mineral claims with a total area of 7,359 hectares (18,000 acres) located in the Bralorne-Bridge River Gold District which was host to one of the highest-grade, longest-producing mines in British Columbia.

For further information please refer to Gelum Resources Corporate Presentation:

https://gelumresources.com/pdf/Gelum-Resources-Deck-Fall-2021.pdf

