Ubiquitech Software Corp.: CannazALL Extends Successful Holiday Sale of its Popular CBD Products Through January 1st 2022

(UBQU) Announces that CannazALL will be offering a special holiday sale through January 1st to increase new customer base.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce to its shareholders that the Company is extending its successful Black Friday sale through the month of December and ending on January 1st 2022.

This special "Holiday Sale" will include all of its hemp derived CBD products with discounts from 20% - 50%, and each and every order will receive a free sample of six 25mg Elderberry flavored CBD Gummies.

CEO James Ballas stated "Our Black Friday sale did great and brought us many new customers, so we are increasing this sale with more offers and extending it until January first. In addition, adding a free sample of our potent CBD Gummies to every order will make all of our customers happy and get them coming back for more of our quality products"

The Company extends this special Holiday Sale to all current customers, shareholders, their friends and family and the public. Special Holiday Sale offers can be found at www.Cannazall.com

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV), Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

