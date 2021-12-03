As 2021 ends, we enter a period of reflection and preparation. The ongoing pandemic has brought supply chain disruption, while the increasingly severe effects of the climate crisis loom over us. This winter, Europeans are struggling through unprecedented energy costs, driven by extremely high global gas prices. A year of difficulties has shown that Europe, more than ever, must accelerate the deployment of renewables to provide our economy with reliable, low-cost, and clean energy.Europe has a clear strategic interest in supporting the redevelopment of solar PV manufacturing on the continent - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...