The "Poland Construction Industry Market Size Forecast to 2025, by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction Q1 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Poland has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Though growth in certain sectors will continue to remain subdued in near term, overall outlook for the industry is positive.

According to the Q4 2020 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in Poland is expected to grow by 11.7% to reach US$ 60282.3 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Poland remains intact. The construction industry in Poland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.

The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2025. The construction output in the country is expected to reach US$ 69789.0 million by 2025.

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in Poland, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Poland.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Key report benefits:

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Poland.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lw4evc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005339/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900