With a new system for floating photovoltaic power plants, engineers from Germany want to make the application cheaper, higher-yielding, and safer. The result is somewhat reminiscent of a pufferfish, which also gave the system its name.From pv magazine Germany Engineering firm Schlaich Bergermann Partner (sbp sonne) has had a 50kW prototype of its floating photovoltaic system in the water in Hungary since mid-October. The system does not consist of small plastic floats that are connected to each other; instead, it is comprised of 40-meter-long and 80-centimeter-thick membrane tubes that are only ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...