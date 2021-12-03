Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2021 | 17:05
Eolus Vind AB: Eolus and a major global energy company increases signed PPA from 68 MW to 117 MW

Hässleholm, Sweden, December 3rd, 2021

On January 13th, 2021, Eolus announced the signing of individual PPAs with a major global energy company for three wind farms in Sweden totaling 68 MW. The agreement covering the individual PPAs have been reworked and the installed capacity have been increased to 117 MW instead.

The new overall agreement with the major global energy company covers 100 % of the produced electricity volume in wind farms Skallberget/Utterberget (74 MW), Tjärnäs (25 MW) and Rosenskog (18 MW) in electricity pricing area 3 (SE3) in Sweden. Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs replaces wind farms Boarp and Dållebo that was part of the initial overall agreement. The PPA for Rosenskog will remain intact. With this change the covered wind farms will total an installed capacity of 117 MW instead of the original 68 MW. The wind farms are expected to be commissioned during 2023.

-We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will cover a larger installed capacity and therefore a larger electricity production. There is a big need for more production capacity in SE3 of Sweden and we are happy to be a part of that solution with these PPAs says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

-The agreement highlights how attractive wind power is on the energy market and once again shows that Eolus can tailor agreements that fits the offtake market says Eolus COO Marcus Landelin.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 330 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.

Eolus Vind AB has 36 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

  • 211203 Press release Eolus and a major global energy company increases signed PPA from 68 MW to 117 MW (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ef6a3e5-7ad0-460f-9cba-7d856a3f2afb)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
