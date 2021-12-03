Eolus Vind AB: Eolus and a major global energy company increases signed PPA from 68 MW to 117 MW

Hässleholm, Sweden, December 3rd, 2021

On January 13th, 2021, Eolus announced the signing of individual PPAs with a major global energy company for three wind farms in Sweden totaling 68 MW. The agreement covering the individual PPAs have been reworked and the installed capacity have been increased to 117 MW instead.

The new overall agreement with the major global energy company covers 100 % of the produced electricity volume in wind farms Skallberget/Utterberget (74 MW), Tjärnäs (25 MW) and Rosenskog (18 MW) in electricity pricing area 3 (SE3) in Sweden. Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs replaces wind farms Boarp and Dållebo that was part of the initial overall agreement. The PPA for Rosenskog will remain intact. With this change the covered wind farms will total an installed capacity of 117 MW instead of the original 68 MW. The wind farms are expected to be commissioned during 2023.

-We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will cover a larger installed capacity and therefore a larger electricity production. There is a big need for more production capacity in SE3 of Sweden and we are happy to be a part of that solution with these PPAs says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

-The agreement highlights how attractive wind power is on the energy market and once again shows that Eolus can tailor agreements that fits the offtake market says Eolus COO Marcus Landelin.

