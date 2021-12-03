MLG Capital Vice President David Binder Named One of Multifamily's "Rising Stars" by Multi-Housing News

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity investments in commercial real estate, today announced that one of its Vice Presidents, David Binder, was named a "Rising Star" by Multi-Housing News in the publication's annual Excellence Awards program. The prestigious annual award honors only three of the industry's leading young talents across the nation.

"David is truly a rising star, in our firm and across the entire multifamily and commercial real estate industries," said J. Michael Mooney, Principal, Chairman and Co-Founder at MLG. "He is a natural leader with a vision for excellence, a passion for advocating for others, lots of humility and a wisdom beyond his years. This young man is highly deserving of this award."

Binder joined MLG Capital in 2014 to help the firm grow its fundraising sales and service, oversee marketing, and contribute to the operational and technology strategies of the organization. He is a key member in the leadership team's goal of executing upon its current fund strategy, which provides investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of deals, rather than individual real estate investment deals. Because of David's entrepreneurial mind and love of problem-solving and people, this approach has been extremely successful for the firm, as its most recent fund completed its equity raise five months ahead of schedule. MLG Private Fund IV hit its maximum allowable equity cap of $250 million in October 2020, allowing the firm to open its fifth and largest fund early in 2021 targeting $300M of equity. Already, that fund is on pace to close ahead of schedule, having secured nearly half of the equity raise goal in nine months.

Since joining MLG, David has been an essential part of the team, which has grown MLG into what it is today since transitioning to a fund structure in 2012. Historically, the firm has invested into over 30 million commercial square feet of space, containing nearly 26,000 multifamily units totaling over $3.7 billion in transactions across the MLG series of funds, managed accounts, and co-investments alike, since firm inception.

The annual MHN Excellence Awards program recognizes the multifamily industry's most noteworthy people, companies, and properties. The 2021 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines.

"David's leadership has helped MLG grow exponentially over the past several years," said Mooney. "He's respected by colleagues, he helps raise up those around him, and he knows the value of hard work. We are so proud to have him on our team and want to congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Binder is a Wisconsin native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor's degree in marketing with an emphasis in real estate. He resides in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with his wife, two young children and two hound dogs.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately 30.6 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 25,800 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $3.7 billion, as of 9/30/2021. MLG Capital targets to acquire $500+ million in commercial real estate annually; with approximately half of those acquisitions involving strategic partners. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

