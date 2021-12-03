Anzeige
WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 Ticker-Symbol: 5CT 
Stuttgart
03.12.21
10:29 Uhr
0,080 Euro
+0,018
+28,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Coinsilium Group Limited: AGM Update

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: AGM Update

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: AGM Update 03-Dec-2021 / 13:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: AGM Update

London, UK, 03 December 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, hereby provides an update regarding its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited (the "Company") which will be held at Suite 23 Portland House, Glacis Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30am CET on 13 December 2021.

HM Government of Gibraltar is actively and continuously monitoring the global COVID-19 situation, particularly with regards to the new Omicron variant, which has been declared a variant of concern and has been detected in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe.

As a result, the Director for Public Health in Gibraltar has recently issued the latest COVID-19 guidance on overseas travel and indoor public gathering, strongly advising the public to consider limiting numbers appropriate to the venue and to adopt a precautionary approach.

In light of such guidance, the Company draws shareholders' attention to Note 3 in its 'Notice of Annual General Meeting' sent to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and also available for download from the Company website under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section:

https://www.coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-71

The Board takes its responsibility to safeguard the health of its Shareholders, stakeholders and employees very seriously and in view of the new social distancing guidelines issued by the Director of Public Health it has taken the view that the formal business of the AGM will only be to consider and to vote upon the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM and the meeting will be held with a restricted number of Shareholders and just 2 directors of the Company present.

It is still unclear whether any further pandemic-related restrictions on indoor gatherings will be introduced between now and the time of the AGM which would affect our ability to welcome Shareholders at the meeting. If any Shareholders or their proxies do wish to attend the meeting in person, they should contact the Company as soon as possible and in any event at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting by email to AGM@coinsilium.com

Any such communication will not provide a guarantee of admittance to the AGM where to do so would be in breach of laws and official guidelines governing public gatherings.

If Shareholders wish to ask any question regarding the AGM they may also use the email address provided to do so.

The Company is taking these precautionary measures in order to comply with Government guidelines and to safeguard its Shareholders', stakeholders' and employees' health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible.

The directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 

Coinsilium Group Limited        +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive      www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
Buchanan Communications         +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger        E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  128285 
EQS News ID:  1254185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254185&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2021 08:56 ET (13:56 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
