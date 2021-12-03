Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - PesoRama Inc. ("PesoRama" or "the Company") today announced that its shareholders have approved all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Most significantly, shareholders have unanimously approved a special resolution for the Company to complete a business combination with Skyscape Capital Inc. (TSXV: SKY.P) following which the resulting company - PesoRama - would be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are very pleased that our shareholders have shown overwhelming support for our vision to grow the business. Today's result creates options for us to access the capital to fund our continued expansion in the Mexican retail market," said Erica Fattore, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We have already seen strong support in the form of a lead order in excess of $5 million from a Mexico-based strategic investor, subject to the completion of a planned financing."

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to elect Andrew Parks and Rahim Bhaloo as directors of the Company, appoint MNP LLP as auditor, change the registered office from Alberta to Ontario, and amend the corporate by-law to include an advance notice provision.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo,

Founder & Executive Chairman

Email: rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

Erica Fattore,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Email: Erica@joi.mx

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama is a Mexican value single price point dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 18 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household wares, kitchenware, home cleaning products, home décor products, seasonal products, stationary, toys and games, arts and crafts materials, electronics, souvenirs, novelties, jewelry, clothing, footwear, headwear, costumes, personal care products, health and beauty, cosmetics, food, beverages, snacks, confectionary, pet food and pet accessories, hardware, garden tools and other general merchandise.

