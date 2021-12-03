Anzeige
03.12.2021
E2Gold Inc.: E2Gold Issues Finder's Shares

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company") announces that it has issued today an aggregate of 29,070 common shares to a consultant in consideration for services rendered (see press release dated October 14, 2021).

The common shares valued at $5,000 will be subject to a hold period until April 4, 2022.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a focus on Its large, 75 km long flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, which covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company is currently aggressively drilling the second half of a 10,000 metre 2021 drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource. E2Gold is commited to increasing shareholder value through the development of all targets at Hawkins and future potential of the Band-Ore property.

For further information please contact:

Eric Owens
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel. (416) 509-5385
Email: eric.owens@e2gold.ca

Ellie Owens
Vice President
Tel. 647-575-2888
Email: ellie.owens@e2gold.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

