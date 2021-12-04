Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that pursuant to its 2006 Incentive Stock Option Plan, as amended, effective December 2, 2021 the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 14,500,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options expire December 2, 2026, are exercisable at $0.05 per common share, vest immediately and are subject to a four-month statutory hold from the date of grant.

The Board of Directors of the Company utilizes stock options as incentives to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company as part of its overall compensation strategy.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. has developed its proprietary, In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. The System's real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from P-3 Orion and C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

