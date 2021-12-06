DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Emba Holdings Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Richard Robinow - a Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor R.E.A. Holdings plc a) Name 213800YXL94R94RYG150 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Warrants to subscribe ordinary shares in the Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument capital of R.E.A. Holdings plc a) Identification code GB00BLDRQN99 Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 25.5p 1,100,580 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information n/a d) Aggregated volume Price 6 December 2021 e) Date of the transaction f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

