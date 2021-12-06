Anzeige
DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 06-Dec-2021 / 14:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Emba Holdings Limited 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Person closely associated with Richard 
                                     Robinow - a Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     R.E.A. Holdings plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                      213800YXL94R94RYG150 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                     Warrants to subscribe ordinary shares in the 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument capital of R.E.A. Holdings plc 
a) 
       Identification code                     GB00BLDRQN99 
 
 
                                     Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price       Volume 
 
                                     25.5p       1,100,580 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     n/a 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume 
       Price 
                                     6 December 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 128401 
EQS News ID:  1254505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2021 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

