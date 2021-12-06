The "Growth Opportunities in the European UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an in-depth analysis of trends, growth factors and growth opportunities in the European UCaaS market.
It provides user and revenue forecasts, competitor market share analyses, and customer data on business goals, IT challenges, investment priorities and cloud services adoption. Market participants can leverage the findings of this study to build sustainable business models and growth strategies.
UCaaS providers will pursue untapped opportunities among new customer segments, including SOHOs and micro-businesses, frontline workers, mid-market and large enterprises. International providers will enter the European markets and European providers will seek to expand internationally, creating new levels of competition.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across Europe and worldwide. It has considerably impacted supply chains and commerce patterns, GDP growth rates, travel, employment and technology investments.
In 2020, the European Union (27 countries) experienced a GDP decline of 5.9%; the Euro Area (19 countries) GDP declined by 6.3%; Spain and Italy were among those most severely impacted with 10.8% and 8.9% GDP declines, respectively.
The data show that for 68% of European businesses, COVID-19 has either accelerated or has had no impact on digital technology investments. However, many businesses are delaying purchase decisions and solution rollouts due to continued economic challenges and the need to rationalize technology strategies in view of drastically changing work styles.
Businesses and individuals limiting travel and shifting to work from home to avoid contagion have been key to the growth of certain applications, such as soft clients, video conferencing and team messaging. Cloud calling services have not received the same boost as a temporary solution to ensure teams and workflows remain productive. However, it is likely that greater awareness of the agility and functionality that cloud communications services can deliver bodes well for future growth.
Truly economical and agile UCaaS solutions from packaging and pricing to provisioning and management have seen growth during the pandemic to support remote work and the distributed workforce. SMBs and small/temporary remote teams adopted plug-and-play solutions via digital channels or bundled with connectivity services.
UCaaS bundled with mobile services, such as those common in the Nordic countries, or included as part of broader productivity and collaboration suites, such as Microsoft 365, experienced more rapid adoption throughout the turbulent months of 2020 and 2021.
As various trends set in motion by the pandemic offset each other, UCaaS user growth will be slightly less than anticipated in 2021 due to the lagging impact of the recession on the telecom sector. Most likely we will revert to a stronger growth trajectory sometime in 2022 as businesses adopt UCaaS for its compelling agility benefits and reduced CAPEX requirements.
Technology developers and UCaaS providers will continue innovating at a rapid pace and deliver new features and services, as well as leverage new business models to raise UCaaS appeal among a larger customer audience and drive adoption. Agile development, cloud architectures, containerization, micro-services, mobile-first and video-first solutions will represent key enablers of accelerated innovation and more cost-effective provider operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Executive Dashboard
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Definitions
- Scope and Market Definitions
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Strategic Imperatives for UCaaS Providers
3. Growth Environment Market Trends
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Environment and Market Trends
- Key Business Goals
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization
- Top Industries for Increased Remote Work Due to COVID-19
- Top Industries with Low Employee Morale Due to Covid-19
- Top it Challenges in Supporting Remote Work
- COVID-19 Impact on Technology Investments
- COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
- COVID-19 Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety
- COVID-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
- Growth Drivers for the UCaaS Market
- Future Investment Prioritization
- Future Deployment "In The Cloud"
- Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers
- Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors
- Growth Restraints for the UCaaS Market
- Factors Determining not to Invest in or Use Communications and Collaboration
4. Growth Forecasts
- Forecast Assumptions, Total UCaaS Market
- Installed Users and Revenue Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
- Net New User Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
- Installed Users Forecast by Region, Total UCaaS Market
- Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Analysis, UCaaS Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market
- Demand Analysis
- Demand Analysis Discussion
- User Penetration by Region
- Demand Analysis Penetration by Region
- Percent Installed Users by Customer Size
- Demand Analysis Penetration by Customer Size
- Desktop and Mobile Soft Clients and Native Mobile Dialer Penetration of Installed Users
- Demand Analysis Soft Clients, Meetings and Chat
5. Competitor Analysis
- Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users, Total UCaaS Market
- Competitive Dynamics
- Cloud Provider Selection Criteria
- Platform Vendor Market Share Analysis by Installed Users, Total UCaas Market
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunities
- Contact Center
- Mobile-first UCaaS
- Advanced Collaboration
- International Expansion
- Flexible Packaging and Pricing
- Extensible, Programmable Platforms
- Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus
- Direct Routing and Operator Connect Services for Microsoft Teams
7. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0i0pk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005718/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900