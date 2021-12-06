Arqit Quantum Inc. ("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, will hold a conference call on December 16, 2021, at 10:30 Eastern time (7:30 Pacific time) to discuss its financial results and business highlights for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Arqit's management team will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Event: Link

U.S. dial-in: (877) 356-5689

International dial-in: (630) 652-5960

Conference ID: 8991843

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company's website at arqit.uk

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 8991843

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack even from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.

Company Contact

J. Tracy Mehr

Chief Financial Strategy Officer

investorrelations@arqit.uk

Investor Contact

Alex Thompson and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

arqit@gatewayir.com

+1-949-574-3860