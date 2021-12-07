Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd (CML) the world leader in the development of Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) actuators has developed a new ultra-slim, high precision rotary actuator product. The actuator characteristics include lightweight design, two thousand step positions per revolution and it is completely non-magnetic so can operate in areas of high magnetic flux that might otherwise exclude conventional motor technologies. With a low profile of around 1mm, it can be used in the most space-constrained applications.

The design is based on CML's proprietary, patented SMA actuator platform technology that has already shipped in tens of millions of cameras in smartphones and other consumer electronics products. This is the first of a series of new products being developed by CML to bring the benefits of SMA technology into new markets and applications.

Although not limited to these, targets include miniature robotics, drones, microfluidics, micro medical devices and precision opto-mechanics. Powered by a low voltage power supply and using industry standard I2C communications, the product is very flexible and straightforward to design into new or existing systems.

Full specifications of the rotary actuator are provided in a product datasheet, including details of the CML driver IC which has been optimised for this application. This datasheet is available now and an advanced technology demonstrator will be available in January. To learn more, please contact CML at https://www.cambridgemechatronics.com/en/contact/Enquiries/.

About Cambridge Mechatronics

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML) is a world-leading developer of mechanical, optical, electrical, silicon and software designs for system level solutions using its Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) platform technology. Solutions such as actuators based on SMA wire (which is as thin as a human hair) can be controlled to the accuracy of the wavelength of light. These actuators are shipping in the 10s of millions of units per year in top tier flagship smartphones, and are particularly suited to applications that require high levels of precision and force, in a fast, compact and lightweight design.

