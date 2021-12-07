Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (634/21)

With effect from December 14, 2021, the redemption shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 21, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: TORSAB IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131576 Order book ID: 242578 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB