Germany's largest cable operator deploys Velocix's open AV pipeline software

Cambridge, UK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market-leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced it has supported the expansion of Vodafone Deutschland's GigaTV service as part of a multi-year agreement for its open audio-video (AV) pipeline software, including its carrier-grade CDN, origin server, and video personalisation platform.

Vodafone Deutschland provides pay TV services to more than 13 million subscribers and operates Germany's largest cable TV network. The telecommunications giant is using Velocix's latest software to extend its cloud-based TV platform, GigaTV, across multiple acquired video networks in Germany to unify its services under a single brand.

Wolfgang Zeller, Head of Video Centre of Excellence at Vodafone Group said: "Velocix has been a trusted technology partner for us on critical projects like the roll-out of GigaTV in Germany. The company's open AV pipeline technology delivers the best viewing experience for our customers, while supporting our evolution towards cloud-based content delivery architectures."

Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix, said: "We are delighted to expand our work with Vodafone and showcase the capabilities of our cloud-native, carrier-grade video technologies. Vodafone is a true innovator in the global entertainment space, and we are thrilled to support the company's exciting vision for the future."

Caption: Vodafone Deutschland expands GigaTV service with Velocix

About Velocix

Velocix is the world's leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables 50m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 52 more. As of 30 September 2021, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 28m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected 136m IoT devices. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.