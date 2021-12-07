Adds Partner, Stewart Worthy, to Growing Global M&A Practice

International law firm Dorsey Whitney LLP announced today that Stewart Worthy will join the Firm as a Partner in its Mergers Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice Group in London at the beginning of December this year.

Stewart's practice focuses on complex cross-border transactions, with a particular focus on US and APAC in-bound UK investments and English law deals in Central Eastern Europe and Africa. He has a broad corporate and finance practice advising clients on acquisitions and disposals, joint ventures, international securities offerings, strategic alliances, complex restructurings and other commercial transactions. Stewart's clients include companies in a wide variety of sectors, including automotive, packaging, manufacturing, real estate, retail, hospitality, clean technology, mining and oil and gas.

He has been recognized by IFLR 1000 as a "notable practitioner" and described in The Legal 500 as a "great deal captain" having "technical expertise coupled with an easy-going personality and being great to work with."

"Dorsey is a great firm with a tremendous reputation," said Stewart Worthy. "It has a vibrant mergers acquisitions presence and a strong private equity practice across the United States, the U.K. and in Continental Europe. I am thrilled to be joining Dorsey Whitney."

Dorsey is an international leader in mergers acquisitions and private equity transactions of all sizes and complexity. Dorsey's teams work with clients ranging from well-known multinationals expanding their global brands, to private equity sponsors making financial investments, to family-owned businesses executing exit strategies.

The 175+ members of the Firm's Mergers Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice Group help clients worldwide navigate and complete a full range of transactions. The team includes specialists supporting the "deal lawyers," covering areas such as acquisition finance, tax, IT, regulatory, antitrust, intellectual property, real estate, benefits and compensation, and labor and employment.

"We are extremely pleased that Stewart has joined the Firm," noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey Whitney. "His expertise and strong track record will be a superb addition to Dorsey's already strong corporate practice in London and across our international platform. We are committed to growing our mergers acquisitions and private equity capabilities across that platform to better serve our clients around the world."

Co-Head of Dorsey's London Office, Fabrizio Carpanini added, "We are very excited about Stewart's arrival as he will lend weight and experience to our private equity, sponsor led, London and Continental European practice."

