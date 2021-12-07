- (PLX AI) - Veon aspires to achieve 10-14% CAGR local currency revenue & EBITDA growth between FY2022 and FY2024.
- • Veon anticipates an acceleration in Group revenue growth, as the benefits of recent investments in high-speed 4G networks are realised, supporting the digital operator model
- • Together with this double digit local currency revenue growth ambition, the Group aspires to achieve a 3 percentage point EBITDA margin expansion over the same period, supported by its group-wide cost efficiency program, that is anticipated to bring annual run rate savings of USD250 million by the end of 2024
- • The Group's medium term ambition is to reduce USD-denominated debt to below 40% of net debt while increasing the local currency funding and extending the tenor of its debt to 4 years
- • Also included in VEON's new medium-term financial ambition is for the Group's capex intensity to decline, from current elevated levels of 22%-24% to below 20% by 2024
