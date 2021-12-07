artnet AG: Artnet's NFT Platform, ArtNFT, to Launch Along with Comprehensive ' Artnet NFT 30' Report on December 15

On-chain, crypto-native NFT sale to launch on December 15, 2021

Artnet's exceptional crypto-native NFT advisory committee to be announced

Artnet NFT 30' report, sponsored by Justin Sun's ApeNFT, to be published

Artnet News' industry leading editorial builds out its NFT coverage, including interviews with key players in the NFT space

BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Artnet AG, the leading online art marketplace, art market data and analytics provider, and global newswire, is excited to announce ArtNFT: the company's launch of its on-chain NFT platform, its NFT Advisory Board, and 'Artnet NFT 30' report. "As a pioneer of the online art industry, artnet is perfectly positioned to embrace the NFT space. Our goal is to bridge the gap between the crypto community and the traditional world of fine arts," said Colleen Cash, Vice President of Artnet Auctions.

ArtNFT, Artnet's first, on-chain NFT platform will launch on December 15, 2021, with a curated selection of works from the community's top NFT artists. As an on-chain platform, Artnet's goal is to provide collectors with a transparent, efficient, trustworthy, and integrated experience in their discovery and purchase of NFTs.



In order to provide the best possible works and user experience, Artnet also established an NFT advisory committee, bringing together industry experts and market and opinion leaders in the field.



Alongside the ArtNFT platform, Artnet will also publish its 'Artnet NFT 30' report, sponsored by ApeNFT. Harnessing the expertise of the Artnet News team and market data, the report will provide a deep analysis of the NFT space and the people shaping its future.

With the simultaneous release of the ArtNFT auction platform, the 'Artnet NFT 30' report, and supporting interviews with key players, Artnet is poised to become a destination for NFT artists, collectors, and professionals - continuing the company ethos of spearheading transparency, innovation, and positive change for the art industry. "The NFT world has built a multi-facetted community, and we are excited to introduce ArtNFT as a space to discover and engage with these cutting-edge works. With this launch, we are combining artnet's global reach, knowledge and expert curation to deliver an integrated experience for the digital art world," explained Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.

Artnet is one of the pioneers of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine art. Today, Artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted post-war and contemporary paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs. It offers collectors strategic buying and selling opportunities throughout the year. As of the end of August, the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions had increased by 20% to 18.5 million USD YoY, compared to the previous year, and revenues have increased by 15% to 3.6 million USD.

About artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research and collect art today. Artnet's data is a mission critical resource for the industry, with a database of more than 15 million auction results and AI and ML driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with artnet's global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the dominating content provider in the fine art industry, with an unparalleled, rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, artnet's broad product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are run through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

