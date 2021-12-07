Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions President & CEO Scott Sewell Receives 2021 CEO Today USA Award

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that Scott Sewell, President & CEO, has been named a 2021 CEO Today USA Award winner by CEO Today Magazine.

The CEO Today USA Awards celebrate the success, innovation and strategic vision of CEOs across multiple sectors and industries in the U.S. The CEO Today research team combines annual reader voting data with an in-depth sector-by-sector research process to recognize American and international CEOs who are leading in their respective sectors and beyond.

In receiving this award, Mr. Sewell is recognized for his commitment to innovation by launching the Company's Environmental Risk Transfer (ERT) services to address the decommissioning, remediation and redevelopment of coal-fired power plants, as well as his commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Today, he is playing a leading role in an industry revolution for what is regarded as one of America's best resource conservation and recovery examples - the beneficial use of coal ash and the remediation of coal-fired power plants. By developing innovative solutions for the betterment of the planet, he is leading this recycling revolution and facing the environmental challenges of coal head on with industry-leading sustainable solutions for the future. Please see CEO Today's exclusive interview with Mr. Sewell here: CEO Today USA Awards 2021 (ceotodaymagazine.com)

"We are very proud of Scott and congratulate him for this well-deserved honor," said Jack Blossman, Jr., Charah Solutions Chairman. "His commitments to innovation, the environment, and diversity and inclusion have enabled Charah Solutions to become the industry leader that it is today."

Exclusive interviews with Mr. Sewell and other 2021 CEO USA winners can be found at https://usaawards.ceotodaymagazine.com.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

