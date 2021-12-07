AECOM will be working with VPI and Phillips 66 Limited to gain consents for the Humber Zero carbon capture and storage project.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it is leading the effort to obtain the consents and permits for the Humber Zero project, which will contribute to the decarbonization of critical industry in the Humber region of Northern England, United Kingdom.

The Humber Zero project will integrate carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology into units at the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery and VPI Immingham combined heat and power plant. By 2030, the project is expected to capture up to eight million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually at source before it is transported via pipeline to permanent storage sites under the North Sea. Carbon capture will integrate specialist technology into the existing processing units and plants, including absorption techniques to capture and recover the CO2.

"The Humber Zero project reflects the importance of advancing key sustainability initiatives that create a positive impact on the communities where we operate, which is a key component of our Sustainable Legacies strategy," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "By integrating world-class carbon capture and storage technology, we are demonstrating how we can help take important steps towards reaching net zero emissions and creating positive social value."

AECOM, supported by planning consultants DWD, will oversee the Humber Zero project through the permitting phase, preparing planning and permit applications and supporting the environmental impact assessment. This work will include a detailed review of the impact the Humber Zero project may have on the local environment and community.

Jonathan Briggs, VPI project director for Humber Zero said: "Humber Zero will secure critical industry in the Humber region, which is home to more than 25 percent of the UK's refining capacity. Decarbonizing industry will ensure its competitiveness and help secure tens of thousands of jobs in the region and beyond."

AECOM is committed to delivering its transformative environmental, social, and governance objectives through its Sustainable Legaciesstrategy, ensuring the work it does in partnership with clients leaves a positive impact for years to come.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021.

