Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m, and 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in multiple directions, and the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% strike length expansion. Significant potential exists to be able to combine the GMZ with the Adrian and Richard Zones at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
Adrian Zone Highlights:
- The wide vein within the Adrian Zone was previously expanded by 44 metres (m) to the northeast with an intersect that now returns 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m in hole CL-122 (originally reported as 38.6 g/t Au over 7.5m with assays pending; assays are still pending) from a previously-released intersect that returned 1.1 g/t Au over 78.5m in hole CL-52
- This vein has now been expanded 192m northeast with 2.2 g/t Au over 10.7m in hole 136 from the intersect in hole CL-52
- A deeper vein in the Adrian Zone was expanded 207m south with an intersect that returned 97.7g/t Au over 1.0m in hole CL-139 from several previously-released intersects such as 22.7 g/t Au over 3.5m (hole CL-92), 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m (hole CL-103), and 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0m (hole CL-116)
George Murphy Zone Highlights:
- Drilling in the George Murphy Zone (GMZ) has intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m in hole CL-136. This intersection is located 108m southwest of a previously-reported intersect in hole 109 that returned 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m
- These GMZ intersects are located within the 400m gap between the previous northeastern edge of the GMZ and wildcat step-out hole CL-75 that returned 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, which represented a 50% expansion of the GMZ to more than 1.1km
- Most of these wide and high-grade intersections from both the GMZ and Adrian Zones are likely to fall within pit shells. For details, refer to Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3
"Galway continues to receive wide and high-grade drill results that are expanding the GMZ and Adrian Zones and significantly improving the potential to combine these two pits into one. We see the same potential with the GMZ and Richard Zones where wide mineralized intersects were recently released and where additional assays are pending. We believe these pending results will contribute significantly to the ability to combine these zones, enhance the economics of the project and benefit the resource update. As a result, the resource update will be released in the first quarter rather than this month," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, "We are pleased to see many of the holes drilled have wide intersects in both the GMZ and Adrian Zones. There are pending assays in both zones and mineralization appears to continue past the intersects being released."
Drill Highlights
- Hole CL-122 intersected 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m (previously reported as 38.5 g/t Au over 7.5m), which includes 151.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, 144.0 g/t Au over 0.55m, 110.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, 41.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, 21.2 g/t Au over 0.5m, 23.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 35.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 34.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 176m and 226m
- Hole CL-120 intersected 3.9 g/t Au over 17.0m (previously reported as 10.2 g/t Au Over 6.0m), including 91.2 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 0.9g/t Au over 52.5m, including 4.0 g/t Au over 3.0m, 4.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 7.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 115m, and 169m
- Hole CL-136 intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m, including 89.2 g/t Au over 0.5m and 88.8 g/t Au over 0.65m, plus 2.2 g/t Au over 10.7m, including 16.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 13.0m, including 7.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at vertical depths of 85m, 201m, and 175m
- Hole CL-139 intersected 97.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, including 193.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 2.0 g/t Au over 7.0m, including 17.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 8.5m, including 2.7 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at vertical depths of 222m, 235m, and 147m
- Hole CL-126 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 37.3m, including 3.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.4 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 3.2 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 150m
- Hole CL-94 intersected 1.2 g/t Au over 34.0m, including 16.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 155m
- Hole CL-117 intersected 1.3 g/t Au over 19.5m, including 9.5 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 3.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 80m
- Hole CL-123 intersected 11.2 g/t Au over 4.25m, including 77.7 g/t Au over 0.6, starting at a vertical depth of 133m
- Hole CL-134 intersected 5.5 g/t Au over 4.7m, including 23.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 16.5 g/t Au over 0.7m, starting at a vertical depth of 179m
- Hole CL-102 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 24.0m, including 3.6 g/t Au over 2.5m, and 5.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 139m
- Hole CL-105 intersected 6.5 g/t Au over 3.5m, including 14.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 3.9 g/t Au over 4.0m, including 12.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.5 g/t Au over 11.5m, starting at vertical depths of 166m, 191m, and 206m
- Hole CL-103 intersected 2.4 g/t Au over 6.0m, plus previously-released 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m, including 20.5 g/t Au over 5.95m, starting at vertical depths of 229m and 286m
- Hole CL-107 intersected 3.4 g/t Au over 7.0m, including 12.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 297m
- Hole CL-98 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 11.5m, including 6.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 3.8 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 165m
- Hole CL-91 intersected 0.7 g/t Au over 21.0m, including 2.1 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 84m
- Hole CL-125 intersected 0.6 g/t Au over 19.0m, including 2.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 172m
- Hole CL-121 intersected 1.6 g/t Au over 10.2m, starting at a vertical depth of 185m
- Hole CL-93 intersected 0.8 g/t Au over 15.2m, including 2.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.5 g/t Au over 19.0m, starting at vertical depths of 190m, and 162m
- Hole CL-101 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 5.5m, including 3.3 g/t Au over 1.0m starting at a vertical depth of 260m
- Hole CL-82 intersected 1.5 g/t Au over 5.05m, plus previously released 1.5 g/t Au over 14.6m, including 8.7 g/t Au over 1.05m, and 4.2 g/t Au over 0.6m, starting at vertical depths of 295m and 68m
ADRIAN INCREASES
Most of the new intersections are located down-dip from the original Adrian discovery holes where the zone appears to flatten and thicken considerably before intersecting the steeper GMZ. The 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m intersection in hole 122 is preceded by 20%-55% quartz for 60 metres with pending assays. It is located 44m northeast of another wide intersection from hole CL-52 which returned 1.1 g/t Au over 78.5m. Going northeast from these holes, the closest intersections are 1.1 g/t Au over 37.3m in hole 126, located 78m away, but that is at a higher elevation - assays are pending for mineralized core further down where the main part of the zone should be. Hole 136 appears to have intersected the same zone, returning 2.2 g/t Au over 10.7m, located 192m northeast of the intersect in hole 52. Holes 125, 126, 144, 147, 150, 152 are pending most or all assays for this zone.
Hole 139 intersected 193.0 g/t Au over 0.5m plus 2.0 g/t Au over 7.0m, which appear to line up with a high-grade zone that has previously-reported intersections of 22.7 g/t Au over 3.5m, including 98.7 g/t Au over 0.5m (hole 92), 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m, including 20.5 g/t Au over 5.95m (hole 103), and 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0m, including 48.2 g/t Au over 0.5m (hole 116). These intersections are located 207m to the northeast of hole 139 with numerous holes between pending assays. Hole 107 has intersected this high-grade zone, returning 3.4 g/t Au over 7.0m, located 42m southwest of hole 116.
Hole 98 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 11.5m, which represents the furthest northeastern intersection in Adrian, located 35m east of the 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0m in hole 116 - but not in the same zone.
The intersections in holes 91 and 82 appear to line up with previously-released hole 77 (1.3 g/t Au over 35.3m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 14.8m) and likely represent where the folded Adrian Zone comes towards surface.
GMZ INCREASES
The GMZ has been intersected in hole 136, returning 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m. This intersection is located within the previous 400m gap between the northeastern edge of the GMZ and wildcat step-out hole 75 that returned 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, which represented a 50% expansion of the GMZ to more than 1.1km. The intersection in hole 136 is located 108m to the southwest of previously-reported hole CL-109 that returned 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m. Hole 117, which returned 1.3 g/t Au over 19.5m, intersected the same zone 64m below the 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m. Holes 121, 122, 123, 125, 126, 130, 139, and 144 are pending most assays for this zone.
The GMZ/Adrian Zones are currently more than 1.1km long with multiple structures over 388m horizontal thickness (width), and with all veins open in every direction. The Adrian Zone is north of the GMZ and is part of the same overall system that Galway has been drilling during the past 4 years that stretches 3.1km from Adrian to the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones (Adrian is flat dipping whereas the latter three are steeply dipping to the south). Soil anomalies, in conjunction with glacial till and stream sediment anomalies along magnetic lows led to the discovery of all 7 known gold deposits at Clarence Stream, and the property hosts many other as of yet untested gold anomalies.
Resource will be released in the first quarter of 2022
The Clarence Stream resource update targeted for this month is now scheduled for the first quarter. Galway has in excess of 8,000 samples pending assay results at the labs. There is generally an 8-12 week delay in receiving results, and the Company would like to incorporate key pending assays into the update. A recent previously-reported intersection of 1.3 g/t Au over 41.15 metres in the 400m gap between the Richard and the GMZ came from an area with numerous holes pending all assays. This area too is key to the resource because it could combine two pits into one. Galway plans on incorporating all zones discussed in this press release, Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee, which cover a strike length of 3.1km, as well as the existing South and North Zones, into the resource update.
Table 1: Drill Result Highlights
|Hole ID
From
To
Intercept
TW
Au
Zone
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
g/t
|GWM20CL-40
73.25
83.05
9.80
6.5
1.1**
GMZ
|including
75.70
76.55
0.85
4.1**
GMZ
85.60
86.60
1.00
0.6**
GMZ
92.85
96.50
3.65
1.2**
GMZ
180.40
188.90
5.90
4.0
0.7**
GMZ
|including
185.25
186.00
0.75
0.50
2.5**
GMZ
197.00
197.95
0.95
0.6**
GMZ
|GWM20CL-48
66.50
68.00
1.50
0.4
Adrian
|GWM20CL-52
100.50
102.00
1.50
1.6 **
Adrian
148.00
149.50
1.50
1.2**
Adrian
173.00
174.50
1.50
5.9**
Adrian
177.50
179.00
1.50
2.3**
Adrian
189.50
231.00
41.50
1.3 **
Adrian
152.50
231.00
78.50
76.10
1.1**
Adrian
|including
191.00
197.00
6.00
5.80
4.7 **
Adrian
|including
204.00
204.50
0.50
0.50
2.3**
Adrian
|including
226.00
226.50
0.50
0.50
5.7 **
Adrian
|including
227.50
228.00
0.50
0.50
2.4**
Adrian
|including
230.50
231.00
0.50
0.50
2.3**
Adrian
352.00
354.50
2.50
0.5
Adrian
|GWM20CL-81
178.00
179.00
1.00
0.6
Adrian
179.85
184.55
4.70
33.7 VG**
Adrian
|including
180.35
182.50
2.15
60.7 VG**
Adrian
188.60
189.10
0.50
0.6
Adrian
190.65
192.65
2.00
0.5
Adrian
198.60
201.00
2.40
0.7
Adrian
226.50
229.50
3.00
0.6
Adrian
268.50
270.00
1.50
1.5**
Adrian
309.00
310.50
1.50
0.5
Adrian
312.00
315.00
3.00
1.2**
Adrian
|GWM20CL-82
22.40
23.10
0.70
1.8**
Adrian
31.80
32.50
0.70
2.2**
Adrian
68.00
69.00
1.00
1.0**
Adrian
72.65
86.55
13.90
1.5**
Adrian
|including
73.65
74.25
0.60
4.2**
Adrian
|including
78.70
79.75
1.05
8.7**
Adrian
91.40
92.20
0.80
0.4
Adrian
100.25
103.85
3.60
0.5**
Adrian
112.85
115.70
2.85
0.9**
Adrian
169.30
171.25
1.95
0.5**
Adrian
180.00
181.05
1.05
0.7**
Adrian
203.80
204.45
0.65
1.7**
Adrian
238.15
239.20
1.05
0.6
Adrian
311.05
316.10
5.05
1.5**
Adrian
332.65
333.20
0.55
0.7
Adrian
337.00
339.00
2.00
0.6
Adrian
|GWM21CL-89
87.50
88.50
1.00
3.8**
Adrian
118.50
120.00
1.50
0.9
Adrian
138.00
139.50
1.50
0.5
Adrian
179.00
182.00
3.00
78.4**
Adrian
|including
181.00
181.50
0.50
313**
Adrian
|including
181.50
182.00
0.50
147**
Adrian
184.00
185.00
1.00
0.7**
Adrian
190.00
202.00
12.00
0.5
Adrian
207.50
209.00
1.50
0.5
Adrian
227.00
228.50
1.50
0.4
Adrian
240.50
241.50
1.00
6.4
Adrian
251.50
252.50
1.00
0.4
Adrian
256.00
257.50
1.50
0.7
Adrian
266.00
267.00
1.00
0.4
Adrian
285.00
327.00
42.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-90
143.00
145.50
2.50
1.2
Adrian
156.00
157.50
1.50
0.7
Adrian
171.00
172.50
1.50
0.4
Adrian
211.00
213.00
2.00
0.5
Adrian
219.00
220.50
1.50
0.5
Adrian
222.00
224.00
2.00
0.9
Adrian
226.00
227.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
229.00
230.00
1.00
0.4
Adrian
236.00
237.00
1.00
0.6
Adrian
240.00
242.00
2.00
1.0
Adrian
317.45
318.40
0.95
8.8
Adrian
365.60
367.00
1.40
1.4
Adrian
|GWM21CL-91
60.00
61.50
1.50
0.5
Adrian
84.00
85.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
90.50
111.50
21.00
0.7
Adrian
110.00
111.50
1.50
2.1
Adrian
138.50
140.00
1.50
0.6
Adrian
166.50
167.00
0.50
0.8
Adrian
178.50
179.00
0.50
2.2
Adrian
191.10
191.60
0.50
0.6
Adrian
197.50
198.00
0.50
0.5
Adrian
|GWM21CL-93
144.00
148.50
4.50
0.6
Adrian
202.50
204.00
1.50
0.4
Adrian
207.00
226.00
19.00
0.5
Adrian
239.00
254.20
15.20
0.8
Adrian
|including
246.00
247.00
1.00
2.9
Adrian
|GWM21CL-94
155.00
156.00
1.00
0.6
Adrian
158.00
159.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
167.00
168.00
1.00
0.4
Adrian
170.00
204.00
34.00
30.50
1.2
Adrian
|including
178.00
179.00
1.00
0.90
16.0
Adrian
|GWM20CL-96
43.75
44.60
0.85
0.4**
Adrian
53.00
54.10
1.10
0.8**
Adrian
62.15
63.65
1.50
0.5**
Adrian
135.00
136.50
1.50
0.6
Adrian
146.00
147.00
1.00
9.9**
Adrian
160.50
162.00
1.50
0.5
Adrian
175.00
184.00
9.00
0.9
Adrian
|including
175.00
175.50
0.50
7.9
Adrian
190.15
209.00
18.85
0.7**
Adrian
|Including
199.65
200.20
0.55
8.5**
Adrian
217.35
220.75
3.40
1.1**
Adrian
204.00
204.50
0.50
1.1
Adrian
|GWM21CL-98
71.00
72.00
1.00
5.2
Adrian
146.50
154.50
8.00
0.5
Adrian
163.50
168.50
5.00
1.3
Adrian
|including
163.50
164.00
0.50
6.6
Adrian
180.00
180.50
0.50
0.5
Adrian
182.00
193.50
11.50
1.1
Adrian
|including
182.00
183.50
1.50
3.8
Adrian
|including
193.00
193.50
0.50
6.4
Adrian
201.00
501.00
300.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-101
183.00
184.00
1.00
0.6
Adrian
205.50
206.00
0.50
6.5
Adrian
215.50
217.00
1.50
0.8
Adrian
301.00
302.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
304.00
309.50
5.50
1.0
Adrian
|including
304.00
305.00
1.00
3.3
Adrian
347.00
381.50
34.50
pending
Adrian
388.00
401.00
13.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-102
46.50
55.00
8.50
pending
Adrian
145.00
169.00
24.00
1.0
Adrian
|including
145.00
147.50
2.50
3.6
Adrian
|including
151.00
152.50
1.50
5.3
Adrian
227.50
229.00
1.50
0.6
Adrian
|GWM21CL-103
131.30
132.00
0.70
0.8
Adrian
321.00
327.00
6.00
2.4
Adrian
400.00
425.00
25.00
5.7**
Adrian
|including
408.05
414.00
5.95
20.5**
Adrian
|GWM21CL-105
169.50
173.00
3.50
6.5
Adrian
|including
170.50
171.00
0.50
14.8
Adrian
181.00
185.00
4.00
0.5
Adrian
195.50
199.50
4.00
2.8
Adrian
|including
196.00
197.00
1.00
12.8
Adrian
210.50
222.00
11.50
0.5
Adrian
|GWM21CL-107
146.00
164.00
18.00
0.2
Adrian
214.00
214.50
0.50
1.6
Adrian
295.00
295.50
0.50
0.5
Adrian
300.00
307.00
7.00
3.4
Adrian
|including
304.00
305.00
1.00
12.3
Adrian
|GWM21CL-109
21.00
22.50
1.50
0.4
162.00
163.50
1.50
0.7
179.00
189.00
10.00
8.70
1.7**
|including
187.00
188.00
1.00
0.90
8.0**
196.00
197.00
1.00
1.5**
200.00
543.00
343.00
pending
649.50
660.70
11.20
pending
|GWM21CL-112
12.00
21.50
9.50
pending
Adrian
30.00
99.00
69.00
pending
Adrian
109.00
109.70
0.70
1.2
Adrian
153.00
163.00
10.00
1.6**
Adrian
|including
153.00
154.00
1.00
5.3**
Adrian
|including
158.00
159.00
1.00
5.5**
Adrian
199.50
201.00
1.50
0.6
Adrian
222.00
223.50
1.50
3.7
Adrian
241.50
259.50
18.00
pending
Adrian
298.00
308.00
10.00
0.8**
Adrian
|including
306.50
307.30
0.80
3.4**
Adrian
321.00
366.00
45.00
pending
Adrian
382.50
397.00
14.50
pending
Adrian
408.00
418.00
10.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-116
123.00
126.00
3.00
0.4
Adrian
126.00
130.00
4.00
pending
Adrian
159.00
159.50
0.50
2.0
Adrian
179.50
180.60
1.10
0.9
Adrian
191.00
194.00
3.00
1.3
Adrian
|including
191.00
192.00
1.00
3.5
Adrian
217.50
218.00
0.50
0.5
Adrian
237.00
240.00
3.00
1.8
Adrian
|including
237.00
237.50
0.50
7.0
Adrian
261.00
262.50
1.50
2.3
Adrian
297.50
299.00
1.50
0.9
Adrian
304.50
306.50
2.0
12.9**
Adrian
|including
305.00
305.50
0.50
48.2**
Adrian
309.50
310.10
0.60
0.7
Adrian
315.00
316.50
1.50
0.5
Adrian
|GWM21CL-117
84.00
103.50
19.50
5.40
1.3
GMZ
|including
94.50
95.50
1.00
0.30
9.5
GMZ
|including
90.50
91.50
1.00
0.30
3.3
GMZ
|including
100.50
101.00
0.50
0.10
3.6
GMZ
107.30
108.30
1.00
0.4
GMZ
111.30
117.00
5.70
1.60
0.6
GMZ
145.80
146.50
0.70
1.0
GMZ
200.50
304.50
104.00
pending
Adrian
309.00
310.50
1.50
0.5
Adrian
312.00
318.00
6.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-118
11.00
207.00
196.00
pending
Adrian
270.00
327.10
57.10
pending
Adrian
328.50
330.00
1.50
1.5
Adrian
331.50
333.00
1.50
0.6
Adrian
351.00
352.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
363.00
364.00
1.00
12.9
Adrian
373.50
375.00
1.50
0.5
Adrian
375.00
381.00
6.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-119
46.00
104.50
58.50
pending
GMZ
118.90
120.00
1.10
0.5
GMZ
122.00
123.20
1.20
0.5
GMZ
123.20
187.00
63.80
pending
GMZ
198.40
220.00
21.60
20.60
0.7**
GMZ
220.00
400.00
180.00
pending
GMZ
|GWM21CL-120
61.60
102.00
40.40
pending
GMZ
108.00
142.00
34.00
pending
GMZ
145.00
162.00
17.00
10.50
3.9
GMZ
|including
143.50
144.00
0.50
0.30
0.6
GMZ
|including
145.00
145.50
0.50
0.30
91.2
GMZ
145.00
151.00
6.00
10.2**
GMZ
172.00
180.00
8.00
pending
Adrian
188.00
189.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
199.00
251.50
52.50
41.90
0.9
Adrian
|including
204.00
207.00
3.00
2.40
4.0
Adrian
|including
215.00
216.00
1.00
0.80
4.3
Adrian
|including
251.00
251.50
0.50
0.40
7.6
Adrian
280.00
281.00
1.00
0.8
Adrian
309.00
310.00
1.00
0.4
Adrian
314.00
315.00
1.00
3.3
Adrian
366.50
385.00
18.50
pending
Adrian
394.50
413.00
18.50
pending
Adrian
413.00
419.25
6.25
0.6
Adrian
419.25
423.50
4.25
pending
Adrian
423.50
429.00
5.50
0.5
Adrian
|GWM21CL-121
154.50
158.00
3.50
1.40
1.6
GMZ
|including
155.50
156.00
0.50
4.5
GMZ
162.00
181.00
19.00
pending
GMZ
189.00
198.50
9.50
pending
GMZ
201.00
211.20
10.20
4.10
1.6
GMZ
213.20
214.30
1.10
0.7
GMZ
229.50
230.50
1.00
1.7
GMZ
266.50
269.00
2.50
1.7
GMZ
|including
267.50
268.00
0.50
6.0
GMZ
275.75
477.00
201.25
pending
GMZ
|GWM21CL-122
56.00
96.00
40.00
pending
Adrian
137.00
196.50
59.50
pending
Adrian
219.00
263.00
44.00
pending
Adrian
263.00
318.50
55.50
36.60
5.8
Adrian
|including
310.00
310.50
0.50
0.30
151.0**
Adrian
|including
314.00
314.55
0.55
0.40
144.0**
Adrian
303.75
308.00
4.25
pending
Adrian
340.00
340.50
0.50
34.0
Adrian
412.50
441.00
28.50
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-123
62.00
148.00
86.00
pending
GMZ
151.25
155.50
4.25
2.10
11.2
GMZ
|including
151.25
151.75
0.5
0.2
77.7
GMZ
155.50
180.00
24.50
pending
GMZ
183.00
185.00
2.00
2.8
GMZ
185.00
426.50
241.50
pending
GMZ
|GWM21CL-125
57.00
226.00
169.00
pending
Adrian
226.00
245.00
19.00
14.50
0.6
Adrian
244.00
245.00
1.00
0.80
2.0
Adrian
250.00
373.00
123.00
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-126
56.00
193.00
137.00
pending
Adrian
197.00
234.30
37.30
28.80
1.1
Adrian
|including
208.00
209.00
1.00
8.00
3.4
Adrian
|including
213.00
214.00
1.00
0.80
3.6
Adrian
|including
222.00
223.00
1.00
0.80
3.2
Adrian
239.50
330.00
90.50
pending
Adrian
|GWM21CL-130
25.00
195.00
170.00
pending
GMZ
198.00
201.00
3.00
0.9
GMZ
202.00
324.00
122.00
pending
GMZ
|GWM21CL-134
154.00
155.00
1.00
0.5
GMZ
160.00
162.00
2.00
1.0
GMZ
187.00
188.00
1.00
2.2
GMZ
195.00
199.70
4.70
2.10
5.5
GMZ
|including
198.50
199.00
0.50
0.20
23.8
GMZ
|including
199.00
199.70
0.70
0.30
16.5
GMZ
212.15
213.00
0.85
0.6
GMZ
221.00
222.00
1.00
1.1
GMZ
231.50
240.00
8.50
0.7
GMZ
249.00
252.50
3.50
0.6
Adrian
257.00
258.00
1.00
1.0
Adrian
|GWM21CL-136
109.00
126.50
17.50
11.40
8.1
GMZ
|including
121.50
122.00
0.50
0.30
89.2
GMZ
|including
122.00
122.65
0.65
0.40
88.8
GMZ
130.50
131.50
1.00
0.7
GMZ
165.00
166.85
1.85
0.5
GMZ
229.00
242.00
13.00
9.90
1.0
Adrian
|including
241.00
242.00
1.00
0.80
7.1
Adrian
251.70
253.00
1.30
1.0
Adrian
259.00
260.00
1.00
0.6
Adrian
263.30
274.00
10.70
8.20
2.2
Adrian
|including
263.30
263.80
0.50
0.40
16.9
Adrian
|including
264.65
265.15
0.50
0.40
20.4
Adrian
284.00
285.00
1.00
0.9
Adrian
306.00
312.65
6.65
0.7
Adrian
324.00
325.00
1.00
0.7
Adrian
|GWM21CL-139
42.00
154.50
112.50
pending
GMZ
167.00
175.50
8.50
3.90
1.0
GMZ
|including
170.00
171.50
1.50
0.70
2.7
GMZ
186.50
230.50
44.00
pending
Adrian
252.00
252.50
0.50
0.5
Adrian
254.00
255.00
1.00
97.7
Adrian
|including
254.00
254.50
0.50
193.0
Adrian
267.50
274.50
7.00
2.0
Adrian
|including
267.50
268.00
0.50
17.9
Adrian
279.50
375.00
95.50
pending
Adrian
** previously released; VG = visible gold. 0.42 g/t Au was used for the bottom cut-off; True widths are unknown if not noted.
New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program
Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the GMZ, Jubilee, and Richard Zones.
Geology and Mineralization
The discovery of the Richard Zone in hole 12 contains elevated levels of bismuth, arsenopyrite, and antimony, in multiple quartz veins, with tungsten in the vicinity. This is similar to other Clarence Stream deposits, which can be characterized as intrusion-related quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. The Richard Zone contains multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite plus stibnite in sericite altered sediments. The Jubilee mineralization consists of 2%-5% disseminated pyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite in sediments with white to smoky grey quartz veining. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 2.5 km trend that hosts the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones contains a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone, which currently hosts most of the property's last reported gold resources (September 2017). A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.
Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports
Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.
Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates
|Hole ID
Azimuth
Dip
Easting
Northing
Depth
|GWM20CL-40
122
-48
654391
5022582
204
|GWM20CL-48
339
-45
5023060
654230
339
|GWM20CL-52
345
-75
654368
5022562
393
|GWM20CL-81
85
-70
654366
5022822
408
|GWM20CL-82
85
-70
654363
5022871
381
|GWM21CL-89
120
-67
654359
5022870
242
|GWM21CL-90
326
-47
654482
5022649
369
|GWM21CL-91
100
-70
654359
5022870
240
|GWM21CL-93
317
-55
654482
5022649
396
|GWM21CL-94
315
-65
654482
5022649
369
|GWM20CL-96
95
-45
653896
5022081
492
|GWM21CL-98
316
-66
654553
5022834
201
|GWM21CL-101
108
-60
654359
5022870
347
|GWM21CL-102
73
-78
654362
5022829
240
|GWM21CL-103
310
-45
654657
5022676
465
|GWM21CL-105
66
-78
654366
5022802
309
|GWM21CL-107
78
-83.5
654422
5022812
330
|GWM21CL-109
310
-60
654657
5022676
680
|GWM21CL-112
80
-81
654435
5022828
288
|GWM21CL-116
80
-80
654396
5022852
321
|GWM21CL-117
310
-75
654656
5022676
318
|GWM21CL-118
60
-81
654371
5022783
381
|GWM21CL-119
305
-59
654604
5022607
400
|GWM21CL-120
312
-56
654564
5022510
429
|GWM21CL-121
312
-67
654564
5022510
477
|GWM21CL-122
312
-45
654564
5022510
441
|GWM21CL-123
310
-61
5022476
654546
427
|GWM21CL-125
310
-50
654546
5022477
373
|GWM21CL-126
313
-51
654583
5022546
330
|GWM21CL-130
317
-62
654583
5022547
324
|GWM21CL-134
315
-71
654583
5022546
327
|GWM21CL-136
310
-53
654648
5022613
369
|GWM21CL-139
296
-62.5
654645
5022627
375
For results of all holes that Galway has drilled at Clarence Stream, go to Galway's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.
Figure 1: Plan Map of the Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones
Figure 2: Plan Map of the Adrian and GMZ Zones
Figure 3: GMZ and Adrian Cross Section
About the Company
Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade, gold-rich VMS polymetallic mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.
Should you have any questions and for further information, please contact (toll free):
Galway Metals Inc.
Robert Hinchcliffe
President & Chief Executive Officer
1-800-771-0680
Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com
Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com
