HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies Presents Strategies to Capture a Growing and Massively Fragmented Human Capital Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V) ("HIRE" or "the Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, hosted its inaugural virtual investor event showcasing HIRE and its portfolio companies on December 2, 2021.

"HIRE's Virtual Portfolio Showcase was an incredible success drawing investors, analysts and industry experts to learn about the unique value proposition of each of our portfolio companies," said Simon Dealy, HIRE's Chief Executive Officer. "We hosted the event on the heels of our strong Q3 2021 financials, which were headlined by revenue growth of 203% year-over-year, gross margin of 44% and positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million. Our strong performance was driven by the organic growth of our portfolio companies, led by Managing Directors who possess strong values and constantly bring unique ideas to the Company, keeping us ahead of the curve. We are truly creating a world-class portfolio of brands focused on merging staffing and technology to shape the future of human resources through synergies, scale and reach."

During the event, Mr. Dealy, Dan Teguh, Chief Financial Officer, and the Managing Directors from each of HIRE's portfolio companies delivered insightful presentations and perspectives, highlighting HIRE's resilient recurring revenue streams and robust growth since inception in the massively fragmented and growing USD $500+ billion(1) staffing market.

The event comprised of an in-depth review of HIRE's long-term value creation and technology-first strategy, HIRE's key areas of focus, the unique value propositions from HIRE's seven portfolio companies and insights into the synergies achieved through HIRE's shared services platform.

A replay of the Virtual Portfolio Showcase is available on the Company's website, along with the investor presentation and information about each portfolio company: https://hire.company/virtual-portfolio-showcase-2021/.

HIRE's portfolio companies have prominent brands in North America and serve a wide range of industries nationally and internationally, providing core solutions in staffing, human resource consulting and SaaS:

Staffing firm specializing in finance, accounting, and legal Staffing firm specializing in IT Recruitment firm specializing a wide range of expertise and sectors Staffing firm specializing in healthcare, general labour and waste management Retained and contingency search and staffing to leading construction and real estate firms nationally An innovative performance management tool focused on manager empowerment Executive search firm with national and international reach including a leading indigenous and diversity practice

HIRE also plans to release its inaugural outlook report summarizing trends that are expected to shape the industry and hiring practices in 2022, as the human resources sector goes through positive secular growth.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit www.hire.company.

