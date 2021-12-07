Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.: Metro One's Mobile Commerce Brand, Shelfy.io Signs Service Agreement with Israeli Convenience Store Chain, HaMakolet

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One") today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd ("Shelfy" or "Shelfy.io") has signed HaMakolet, Israel's "next generation neighborhood convenience store", as its newest customer.

Shelfy is changing the way retailers integrate mobile commerce solutions into their business alongside forward-thinking retailers such as HaMakolet. With 9 stores in neighborhoods across northern Israel, HaMakolet caters to customers who value convenience and want to buy fresh groceries in a hurry, providing customers with a frictionless mobile shopping experience. Utilizing a combination of mobile technology and patented user interfaces, Shelfy's mobile commerce ("mCommerce") platform allows retailers like HaMakolet to quickly and easily bring their business online and significantly increase customer engagement, cart size, and lifetime value.Bianca Meger, CEO of Metro One said: "We are thrilled that HaMakolet has chosen our mobile commerce platform as their solution. Now they can focus on growing their core business while we handle the technical side effortlessly."

According to McKinsey's Next in Personalization 2021 survey, 71% of U.S. consumers now demand personalized content, in part due to new buying habits resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak: "Personalization matters more than ever, with COVID-19 and the surge in digital behaviors raising the bar. Three-quarters of consumers switched to a new store, product, or buying method during the pandemic."[1] COVID-19 has also increased the need for smaller store formats with fewer customers, which has greatly benefited Hamakolet. [2]

Rom Brookner, owner of HaMakolet, commented: "We are all about convenience and not having customers wait in line. Shelfy's platform is, therefore, the most logical next step for our digitally savvy clientele." HaMakolet plans to expand its chain via a franchise model and intends the newly implemented mobile app to become one of its most significant sales channels in the near future.

Rom's partner and co-owner Yaniv Ben Eli, said "the clincher was Shelfy's digital marketing suite, which allows the brand to inform and influence shoppers in real-time as they make a decision." Believed to be more valuable than in-store advertising, the digital marketing suite serves as a powerful digital tool for customer engagement and enables smart and personalized cross-selling.

The mCommerce platform is powered by Metro One's Israeli subsidiary, Shelfy.io. Shelfy.io's newly developed next-generation SaaS solution is expected to launch in early Q2 2022 with direct integration to Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento. For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. OTCMarkets: WOWI

Metro One is the parent company of Stratford Ltd (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online and offline retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy's mobile commerce product suite includes an mCommerce Platform, mCommerce Enterprise Platform, Digital Media Suite and fully comprehensive Instore Engagement Suite. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

About HaMakolet convenience stores

HaMakolet was founded by a group of friends with good childhood memories of the local convenience store, "The Makolet". The chain is built based on the principles of a modern, clean store with variety of products, personal service and fair prices. Buy fresh when you need it and only what you need.

