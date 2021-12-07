Transformational New Ad Technology Solution

LOCALiQ, the UK's leading digital marketing solutions provider, today announced the launch of cross media optimisation, a new propriety, goal-based ad technology solution that automatically optimises clients' advertising campaigns to increase performance in real time across major digital ad platforms.

Cross media optimisation's innovative technology is the first of its kind in the UK. It uses data-driven algorithms to adjust digital marketing budgets across the four main digital ad platforms (Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Instagram) to yield the best outcome based on a client's goals. Using proprietary tracking, attribution, and optimisation algorithms, the technology shifts marketing budgets across search, social and publishers to maximise every pound spent.

"We're proud to offer our clients access to cutting-edge marketing technology, and cross media optimisation is another huge step forward," said LOCALiQ UK Managing Director, Nick Ashwood. "This product is completely new in the digital landscape, and we're incredibly excited about the results it is generating for our clients in terms of efficiency and performance."

Cross media optimisation is goal-based, agile, and reactive so business owners and marketing managers no longer need to spend time analysing where they should allocate their marketing budget or comparing goal and conversion metrics across platforms. Cross media optimisation's unique technology automatically allocates budget to the platform that generates the best results. cross media optimisation combined with LOCALiQ's Client Centre reporting platform provides incredibly powerful data insights to help advertisers more accurately understand which activity is generating the best return.

"Over the last twenty months the pandemic has continuously shifted how people consume online media," said Ashwood. "Cross media optimisation is agile enough to adjust budgets and spend where the results are going to be delivered."

Sidey, Scotland's premier supplier of windows, doors, sunrooms and conservatories, relies on LOCALiQ UK's services for search and social marketing campaigns focused on lead generation. While the initial results of working with LOCALiQ UK were strong, Sidey's business goals aligned with cross media optimisation technology's offerings, and they were eager to explore even greater results.

Applying cross media optimisation technology, the team used tactics across search and social channels to offer insights into how to optimise budgets, drive the lowest cost per lead, and maximise their marketing spend. "While we have been working with LOCALiQ across our digital marketing for some time now, we've seen a significant improvement in results since using cross media optimisation," said Haylee Lilley, Retail Manager, Sidey. "Our leads from search marketing have increased by 34%, and by 115% from social media marketing."

The campaign achieved a vast increase in leads, with the real-time shift in budgets maximised performance with a 172% uplift in social traffic and a 34% increase in CTR on search marketing.

