Vaco: MorganFranklin Consulting Acquires Blue Marble Consulting

Advisory firm adds SAP capability to growing technology practice

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / MorganFranklin Consulting , a Vaco company, and a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has acquired Blue Marble Consulting, an SAP implementation partner and advisory firm based in Big Sky, Montana.

MorganFranklin's addition of Blue Marble adds a robust SAP capability to the firm's already extensive technology practice. Founded in 2001, Blue Marble has an extensive track record as an SAP implementation partner, having supported more than 100 SAP ERP clients across many industries including retail, higher education, professional services, manufacturing, as well as state and local government.

"The acquisition of Blue Marble adds to our robust digital transformation and enterprise cloud application solutions practice and enables MorganFranklin to meet the growing demands of our clients," said Geoff Harkness, managing director and practice leader at MorganFranklin. "We are excited to welcome Blue Marble to our fast-growing team and look forward to collaboratively serving our clients."

The acquisition continues MorganFranklin's ongoing rapid growth. Earlier this year, the firm added supply chain services through the addition of Plantensive , a supply chain, retail, and category management advisory firm.

"We are extremely excited to join the MorganFranklin team," said Sabrina Sigourney, founder and CEO of Blue Marble Consulting. "Our approach has always been to simplify SAP and help clients maximize the return on their technology investment. Joining forces with MorganFranklin allows us to incorporate their broader set of capabilities, providing tremendous value to all our clients. We are truly two families blending together."

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update, and which speak only as of their dates. ©2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com .

About Blue Marble Consulting

Blue Marble Consulting, Inc is an SAP implementation partner and authorized license reseller of SAP® solutions including SAP S/4HANA® suite and Business Objects. Since its founding in 2001, the company has enabled more than 100 SAP ERP clients and maintains a 100% reference rate. Blue Marble understands the demands of today's tech world and simplifies the entire process by applying an experienced methodology and the latest tools to deliver quick wins, knowledge transfer and design optimization to exceed expectations. For more information, visit us at www.SAP-BMC.com .

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to companies in the areas of consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. Vaco's family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with more than 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

Contacts:

Todd Smith

Deane | Smith

615-202-7944

todd@deanesmith.agency

Andrew Moses

MorganFranklin Consulting

703-564-7525

andrew.moses@morganfranklin.com

SOURCE: Vaco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676250/MorganFranklin-Consulting-Acquires-Blue-Marble-Consulting