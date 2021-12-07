Highlights:

November Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of $245 million AUD [USD $173m]

Growth of 50% month-on-month

Year on Year increase of 642% for month of November

Signed 21 new partners in November

Currently Supports 50 coins/tokens

Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry is pleased to announce the November 2021 TTV results are the largest ever recorded.

The business outlook remains positive, with the December quarter expected to set another record.

Banxa provides RegTech (Regulation Technology) services for cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi platforms and digital asset wallets alongside its payment services, allowing users in the network to easily and securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again. With the regulatory focus squarely on the burgeoning digital asset industry in multiple jurisdictions, Banxa's service allows crypto platforms to focus on business growth. At the same time, the company brings the highest conversion rates and best experience to their users.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said: "I am excited to see the result of the team's hard work over the past few months. We have increased our capacity and service levels to new heights. With a strong operational foundation, we are able to scale much more efficiently into the future. We firmly believe that we are still at the very beginning of our journey in this industry. We do see strong indicators for future growth on various fronts."

The approx FX rate between $AUD/$USD is AUD$1 = USD 0.71cents

---

ABOUT US

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

