Carroll's expert guidance will help further expand the value of PRO's Integrated Workforce Management platform

PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, today announced the appointment of Teresa Carroll to its board of directors. With her powerful combination of strategic vision, skilled execution, and deep operational expertise, Carroll will provide guidance and support to the PRO team as it further enhances its IWM platform and brings innovative solutions to the Global 2000 and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005317/en/

PRO Unlimited appoints Teresa Carroll to its board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As PRO Unlimited continues to transform and reimagine how we optimize our clients' modern workforce management programs, we are privileged to welcome Teresa into our next phase of company development and expansion," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, PRO Unlimited. "We're proud to build a team of such diverse expertise and proven leadership to position PRO as the industry leader. We look forward to Teresa's valued guidance to help us extend the impact of our Integrated Workforce Management platform to clients worldwide."

"The board conducted an extensive search among many world class candidates and Teresa's deep industry expertise is unparalleled," added Mason Slaine, Chairman, PRO Unlimited. "We are excited for her partnership as we embark on new value creation initiatives to best support the ongoing evolution of the contingent workforce industry."

Carroll is a pioneer for developing an innovative supply-chain-based approach to talent management, which has been adopted by Fortune 500 companies. She is regarded as one of the industry's most transformative, dynamic business executives with extensive board experience and a proven track record of driving change and delivering results. This includes leading $1B $2B business units as President for both Kelly Services and Paychex.

"PRO is uniquely positioned to help companies scale much more efficiently and effectively by providing organizations with a hub of innovation coupled with best practices across a range of industries and company sizes," said Teresa Carroll. "I look forward to working with PRO's talented leadership team to further the company's innovative approach to contingent workforce management and push the boundaries of what's possible in this evolving workforce landscape."

Carroll's board experience includes serving as an independent director of Zovio and as an independent trustee of Bayada. She is a member of the Conference Board's Labor Market Institute Advisory Board. Carroll is also a Founding Council Member of Leadership in Action, Kelly's business resource group for the development and advocacy of female leaders. Carroll is also a member of Women Corporate Directors and the Committee of 200.

Carroll was inducted as a member of the Staffing Industry Hall of Fame in 2020 and named to the Global Power 100 Top Women in Staffing List for five consecutive years. A sought-after presenter at many events, she has been a keynote speaker and panelist at numerous industry conferences, including CWS Summit North America, Collaboration in the Gig Economy, and the National Association of PEO's (NAPEO).

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005317/en/

Contacts:

Christian Barbato, Sr. Director of Corporate Marketing

215.527.6616

cbarbato@prounlimited.com