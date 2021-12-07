Working with Fidelity Digital Assets SM will allow Nexo to establish an institutional-grade platform for the storage of digital assets and further enhances its security infrastructure

Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, today announced its collaboration with Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, a leading institutional focused execution and custody services platform provider, to revolutionize institutional access to digital assets by together offering best-in-class custodial and lending services, including the launch of innovative institutional-focused products.

Nexo, a pioneer of cryptocurrency-collateralized credit, and Fidelity Digital Assets as custodian and collateral agent, will develop a comprehensive product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors seeking exposure to digital assets.

As a first step, the collaboration with Fidelity Digital Assets will expand Nexo's ability to service and enhance its growing portfolio of assets under management and will provide an additional custody layer to Nexo's military-grade security infrastructure.

This latest development gives institutional investors who currently custody their digital assets with Fidelity Digital Assets access to Nexo's products and state-of-the-art crypto prime brokerage, all under one roof. As a result, institutional clients will enjoy tri-party structures that combine Nexo's unparalleled lending solutions with Fidelity Digital Assets' market-leading asset protection.

"Working with Fidelity Digital Assets is the latest milestone in our quest to offer a complete institutional platform and to onboard traditional finance companies into the digital asset ecosystem," said Kalin Metodiev, CFA, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Nexo. "Our client base will now have full use of our industry-leading credit and trading products with reliance on Fidelity Digital Assets' bespoke custody and security solutions."

"Along with Nexo, we recognize the opportunity to deliver a more robust and seamless experience for investors through collaborations like this," said Christopher Tyrer, Head of Fidelity Digital Assets, Europe. "We've seen tremendous growth of interest in digital assets from institutions within the European market and we're committed to implementing sophisticated solutions to match those available with traditional asset classes. We're thrilled that our best-in-class operational controls and security expertise will be extended to the assets of Nexo's customers, while the ability for Fidelity Digital Asset's clients to access Nexo's lending solutions will help us deliver a richer experience to meet our clients' evolving needs."

About Nexo

Nexo is the world's leading regulated digital assets institution. The company's mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering tax-efficient Instant Crypto Credit Lines, a high-yield Earn Crypto Interest suite, an instant Exchange service, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities, while providing the top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $50+ billion for 2,500,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions. Visit nexo.io to learn more.

About Fidelity Digital AssetsSM

Fidelity Digital AssetsSM offers a full-service enterprise-grade platform for securing, trading and supporting digital assets. A business of Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest and most diversified financial services providers, Fidelity Digital Assets combines the operational and technical capabilities of the broader Fidelity organization with dedicated blockchain expertise to deliver a completely new offering for institutional investors. Learn more at http://fidelitydigitalassets.com.

