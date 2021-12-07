Overcoming competing priorities and new challenges will be key to IT leaders' success

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put IT leaders and departments in the spotlight, with organizations' success dependent on how quickly they could adapt to the overnight push to remote work and full digitization. IT leaders weathered the storm in 2021, securing their seat at the executives' table for the coming year, according to the recently released 2022 IT Priorities Report from Snow Software. The report surveyed 1,000 IT leaders in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and India to take a comprehensive look at the issues and trends driving next year's technology agenda.

Eighty-nine percent of IT leaders claimed that IT roles were undervalued pre-COVID but are now viewed as essential with 90% claiming they have become trusted advisors to the business. With this newfound responsibility and success also comes an increase in digital transformation and innovation efforts: nine in ten IT decision makers say the pace of digital transformation has dramatically increased at their organization over the past year, and another 94% say that innovation is a top priority for their organization.

However, this dual acceleration of the pace of digital transformation and innovation isn't without its share of challenges. While more investments are being made across various technologies, IT leaders are struggling to modernize while also overseeing and managing the breadth of technology within their organization. This is where technology intelligence the ability to understand and manage all technology resources can provide additional context and will be critical for success. As IT plans for more technology deployments, greater innovation and increased staff, the full visibility into their investments provided by technology intelligence will be imperative to continue this rapid pace of innovation, deliver ROI and maintain control over their sprawling technology estate.

"I have no doubt that we will look back at 20/21 as a period of dramatic change, which has given CIOs and IT leaders an enhanced voice in shaping strategy and goals which can drive revenue growth and innovation going forward," said Alastair Pooley, Chief Information Officer at Snow. "The pace of change will not slow down, making it even more critical that IT and business leaders have excellent oversight of their technology estate, allowing them to effectively manage technology, optimize spend and reduce risk which will, in turn, enable them to better weather future global events and better prepare for organizational success."

Additional key findings include:

Dual IT initiatives of accelerating digital transformation while managing an expanding technology estate can seem daunting. Ninety-three percent of IT decision makers said the pace of digital transformation dramatically increased at their organization in 2021. During that time, IT leaders' focus shifted from operational continuity to leading growth initiatives, such as improving customer experience. While 94% of leaders said their organization has become more innovative when it comes to IT and technology resources, they also say they are challenged to deliver innovation and spend too much time reacting to problems (71%).

Organizations are putting their money where their mouth is, increasing technology budgets overall. When it came to where organizations put their money, the biggest spend increases came in two fairly predictable areas over the past 12 months: security and cloud.

When it came to where organizations put their money, the biggest spend increases came in two fairly predictable areas over the past 12 months: security and cloud. 2022 IT priorities are challenging, but leaders are optimistic. Top priorities for IT leaders next year are adopting new technology to improve day-to-day operations (30%), reducing IT costs (28%) and improving customer service and satisfaction (28%). These areas of focus can often conflict, or at least compete, with one another. To balance these priorities moving forward, CIOs need a more advanced approach for managing their technology environment. Ninety-three percent say IT must invest in tools and technologies to extract value from their data and turn it into actionable intelligence.

For more information about the Snow Software 2022 IT Priorities Report or download your free copy, please visit: https://go.snowsoftware.com/2022_ITPrioritiesReport_LP-Download.html

