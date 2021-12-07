Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with APG Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC, a U.S.-based company focused on the acquisition and production of magnesium and other precious metals ("Galaxy"), for the purchase and sale of magnesium serpentine ore (the "Ore") produced by West High Yield at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit (the "Deposit") located near Rossland, British Columbia, Canada (the "Transaction").

The LOI is non-binding as the parties work towards the signing of a binding definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of the Transaction. The LOI contemplates Galaxy purchasing a minimum of 200,000 metric tonnes ("Mts") of the Ore per annum during the term of the Definitive Agreement. The purchase price will be USD$500 per Mt of the Ore during the first three (3) year period of the Definitive Agreement, and shall be subject to adjustment for the remaining term of the Definitive Agreement based on factors including but not limited to production costs and the Consumer Price Index of Canada.

The Transaction is subject to, among other items, standard conditions precedent in favour of each of Galaxy and the Company, individually, including the receipt by the Company of all necessary government and regulatory approvals and permits to extract the Ore from the Deposit. The Company has agreed to an exclusivity period with Galaxy for the sale of the minimum quantity of the Ore until all of its conditions have been waived or satisfied in full, during which it will negotiate exclusively with Galaxy with a view to settling the Definitive Agreement.

The Company will issue a news release updating this information and providing more detail on the parties and finalized terms once the Definitive Agreement has been entered into.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield states: "The Company has been looking for interested and capable partners to purchase the initial mined inventory of our critical mineral rich ore and generate positive cash flow for the Company. We appreciate Galaxy's magnesium experience and customer demand, and we are pleased to have reached this milestone in advancing our negotiations with Galaxy towards a comprehensive definitive agreement. I consider this LOI as a critical step in building a strategic collaboration with Galaxy for the objective of securing a future market for a range of magnesium products that could be produced from the Record Ridge project."

Michael North, Board Chairman and CEO of Galaxy, states: "The magnesium serpentine ore controlled by West High Yield in British Columbia is one of the largest and richest verified deposits of its type in the world. Today, Galaxy is pleased to take the first step in a challenging process, intended to deliver this important natural resource from Canada to world markets and meet the requiements of the automotive, aerospace, energy, construction, nutritional, consumer products and pharmaceutical fields. Many industries need lighter, greener, more efficient materials right away, in order to meet climate change and carbon reduction goals. With this Letter of Intent, Galaxy initiates a demanding series of research, engineering and business development strategies that, if successful, may facilitate an efficient supply chain of cost-effective pure magnesium and alloy products for years to come. We look forward to further collaboration between Galaxy and West High Yield."

About APG Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC

Galaxy is a direct source of magnesium, from mine to manufacturer, evolutionizing entire industries with light, strong, versatile, durable and energy-efficient magnesium. An international company based in the United States, Galaxy is streamlining global supply chains, offering both standard and custom alloys for unparalleled performance. Galaxy is helping to move the global economy from heavy metals to light metals of the future: clean, green, less carbon-intensive, bending the curve on climate change.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

