Toronto company The One and medical spa launches a patented skin care product

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - The One announces the launch of their patented silicone cleansing brush; a smart facial cleansing brush that removes the look of impurities. The One has created a sleek device proven to promote healthier, clearer, and glowing skin. Make-up wipes and harsh skin brushes can do serious damage; acquiring a lot of pressure against the skin and can cause tiny tears within the skin's surface. This device is designed to be gentle on the skin while effectively removing dirt and oil.





Designed by reputable skin care specialists and backed by clinical testimonies. The device has 7 adjustable settings that customize to cleansing needs and skin type. It is specifically shaped to target hard to reach areas and intelligently designed to focus on priority facial surfaces. The 3 touch points are placed ergonomically on the device: the narrowed tip to focus on the t-zone, finer bristles to break down dirt, and a centered massage point for a deeper clean.

This tool enhances the effectiveness of skin care products starting from cleansers to moisturizers and scientifically proven to indorse luminous skin. The massage technology gently penetrates the skin's surfaces to break down dirt and oil within the pores to allow your skincare to activate by creating deeper absorption. The silicone material is designed to be gentle enough on the skin, durable and does not harbour bacteria. The cleansing brush is easy to use, takes just one minute with a battery that lasts 60 days, compact for travel and comes in two colours -pink and black.

The One, a medical aesthetic spa, focuses on bringing beauty and medical technology together to enhance the way we look. With over 7 years of experience, Shannon Valliant shares her expertise at The One -Clinic of Aesthetics opened in 2020. Her and her team are passionate about their practice and have dedicated their time to design the perfect silicone cleansing tool for their clients. Check out all they have to offer on their website https://theoneclinic.ca/about-us/ or at their clinic 2198 Dundas St W, Toronto.

