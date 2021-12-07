BOOSTHEAT: BOOSTHEAT EXPANDS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH DALKIA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A THERMALLY DRIVEN HEAT PUMP DEDICATED TO DOMESTIC HOT WATER PRODUCTION

Venissieux, December 7, 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / ALBOO), a French industrial player in the field of energy efficiency, has announced the expansion of its partnership with DALKIA to include the development of a high-temperature heat pump based on thermal compression for domestic hot water production. A first field test is planned for early 2022.

Over the past decade, the regulations introduced by Europe to meet its 2050 carbon neutrality targets have made buildings increasingly energy-efficient, both in renovated and new homes.

As a result, the energy consumption related to heating is decreasing significantly and that related to domestic hot water is taking a growing share among other uses.

Today, the actors of the energy transition are more interested than ever in improving the performance of domestic hot water production systems by integrating renewable energies and optimizing production. Recent and future increases in energy prices are encouraging the entire residential and commercial building industry to consider these new solutions that guarantee energy savings and a reduction in their carbon footprint.

DALKIA is a historical partner of BOOSTHEAT, with whom it has been collaborating since 2013 on issues related to heating for collective housing, tertiary and public buildings. BOOSTHEAT is now expanding its partnership to develop a heat pump dedicated to the production of high temperature domestic hot water.

BOOSTHEAT, a manufacturer of energy-efficient solutions, is working on the development of a high-temperature heat pump whose thermodynamic cycle is provided by the company's patented thermal compressor.

This solution uses a natural refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and negligible impact on the greenhouse effect with a Global Warming Potential[1] of 1. It also has thermal properties that are particularly well suited to the production of heat at high temperatures, which allows the solution to ensure the anti-legionella thermal shock while maintaining high performance levels.

After the optimization phase of the current solutions in the laboratory, which started in September 2021, BOOSTHEAT is expected to deploy a field trial in early 2022.

Eric Lambert, Managing Director of BOOSTHEAT, explains:

"DALKIA and BOOSTHEAT have been working together for a few years now on the integration of our heating solutions in "multifamily buildings". I am delighted to see this collaboration not only continue but also expand through this new DHW application project. This joint performance-oriented approach is perfectly in line with our roadmap announced last September, which aims to broaden the scope of application of our technology beyond residential renovation. DALKIA brings us its knowledge of the sector, its high standards, and its firm determination to see robust and profitable energy-saving solutions emerge quickly. We will live up to their trust."

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

[1] Global Warming Potential is a conversion factor that compares the influence of different greenhouse gases on the climate system.

