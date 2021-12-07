Bronwen Bastone joins as Chief People Officer; Jan Hauser and Kathleen DeRose elected to Board of Directors

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud based investment management software and services, today announced the appointment of experienced human capital management professional, Bronwen Bastone, as Chief People Officer, and global financial industry veterans Jan Hauser and Kathleen DeRose to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Bronwen, Jan, and Kathleen, all of whom bring significant industry experience to our robust leadership team at Enfusion," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "Our people are at the heart of all we do, and we are thrilled to have Bronwen continue to cultivate our unique culture and develop top talent that support our highly differentiated solutions and market-leading client service."

Bastone brings with her more than 20 years of experience as a talent builder and human resource leader. As Chief People Officer, Bastone will be responsible for growing and developing Enfusion's talent pool while cultivating a dynamic, people-driven culture. Previously, Bastone held roles at Exos, a B2B institutional finance platform, as well as senior roles at Knight Capital, Merrill Lynch, Cushman Wakefield, and Brookfield Asset Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Technology Sydney (Australia). She is based in New York.

Enfusion also welcomes two recently elected members to its board of directors, both of whom bring deep industry expertise and board experience to their roles.

Kathleen DeRose joins the board as a non-executive director and takes on the role of Compensation Committee Chair as well as a position on the Audit Committee. DeRose is presently a Clinical Associate Professor of Finance focusing on fintech at the Stern School of Business at New York University, where she is also the Director of the Fubon Center for Technology, Business, and Innovation. DeRose is a non-executive director of the London Stock Exchange Group and Voya Financial. She previously served as Chairman of the Board of Evolute, as Managing Director at Credit Suisse, Bessemer Trust, Scudder Stevens Clark, and as a Vice President at JPMorgan. DeRose graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts in American History, has an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business, and a Master of Science in Contemporary Chinese Studies from the University of Oxford. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Jan Hauser joins the board as a non-executive director and takes on the role of Audit Committee Chair as well as a position on the Compensation Committee. Hauser presently serves on the Vonage Board of Directors where she is Audit Committee Chair and a member of Nominating and Governance Committee. She is also a member of Women Corporate Directors and the Northeast Audit Committee Network. Hauser previously was Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of General Electric and a senior consulting partner at PwC and, earlier in her career, served as a Fellow in the Office of Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Throughout her career, Hauser has served on a number of standard setting and advisory committees. Hauser graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Business Administration and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

DeRose and Hauser have joined Enfusion Co-Founder Tarek Hammoud, Enfusion CEO Thomas Kim, and non-executive directors Brad Bernstein, Larry Leibowitz, Oleg Movchan, and Roy Luo on the existing Board of Directors.

"As we continue building a company known for delivering best in class solutions for investment managers, we welcome Kathleen and Jan's expert knowledge of financial services, passion for financial technology, and longstanding experience at institutional financial firms to our team at Enfusion," added Kim. "We are thrilled to welcome them as we close out on this milestone year and look forward to what is next."

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 650 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

