Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). TELO commenced trading on the OTCQB at market open on December 06, 2021 under the symbol "TDSGF". TELO common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol TELO.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

"We are pleased to have uplisted and initiated the quoting of our common shares on the OTCQB. This is an important step that increases access to our shares to a wider range of institutional and retail investors in the United States," said Christopher Ross, Telo Genomics' CFO. "This is appropriate because our initial market is targeting unmet diagnostic and prognostic needs across the spectrum of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer, in Canada and the United States."

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

