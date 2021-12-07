Conviva's Social Guide for Streaming Report Details Which Social Platforms and Types of Content Drive Viewers to New Streaming Services and Shows

Roughly 80% of social engagement for streaming platforms comes from Instagram, with TikTok close behind thanks to accounts like Netflix growing by more than a million followers each month in 2021. This is according to the Social Guide for Streaming report from Conviva, the continuous measurement platform for streaming media, which examined social engagement for more than 87 global streaming platforms and 695 streaming TV shows from January 1, 2021 to October 21, 2021.

"A strong presence on social platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is critical for streaming publishers as it has been proven social is a key to content discovery," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva. "And, it's not just about posting volume. The publishers that creatively and regularly engage viewers in both their overall platform and individual show accounts on social will not only drive loyalty but also revenue."

Eight top streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and CW Seed captured more than 227 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube in 2021. Netflix unsurprisingly led the pack as a social powerhouse, with its main account capturing more than 75% of all engagements and 70% of the audience among the top eight streaming platforms.

Conviva's report also dove into the individual social platforms, revealing the strengths and weaknesses of each for social promotion of streaming. Findings included:

Facebook Facebook had the largest audience for streaming publisher accounts, holding 47% of all followers across the top streaming services. Yet, the platform only saw 8% of overall engagements. Announcements, teasers and trailers made up 73% of the streaming platform content on Facebook.

Facebook had the largest audience for streaming publisher accounts, holding 47% of all followers across the top streaming services. Yet, the platform only saw 8% of overall engagements. Announcements, teasers and trailers made up 73% of the streaming platform content on Facebook. Instagram Instagram delivered 81% of social engagements for top streaming services, despite having only 17% of the audience. Top content on Instagram featured new shows, netting a 64% share with legacy shows and nostalgic content coming in at 22%.

Instagram delivered 81% of social engagements for top streaming services, despite having only 17% of the audience. Top content on Instagram featured new shows, netting a 64% share with legacy shows and nostalgic content coming in at 22%. TikTok TikTok ranks third in audience for top streaming services, with more followers per account than more established platforms YouTube and Twitter. Show clips with funny captions, cast videos and content tailormade for TikTok were among the top performing content.

TikTok ranks third in audience for top streaming services, with more followers per account than more established platforms YouTube and Twitter. Show clips with funny captions, cast videos and content tailormade for TikTok were among the top performing content. YouTube 58% of the most viewed content for top streaming platforms on YouTube were show trailers, with teasers coming in second at 13%. Commercials commanded the most engagement of any content on YouTube with 5.6M views per video on average.

58% of the most viewed content for top streaming platforms on YouTube were show trailers, with teasers coming in second at 13%. Commercials commanded the most engagement of any content on YouTube with 5.6M views per video on average. Twitter Twitter is unmatched in terms of content with streaming platforms averaging over 1,000 posts per month. Announcement posts made up the highest percentage of Twitter content at 17% with trailers coming in second at 16%.

Methodology

Data included in Conviva's Social Guide for Streaming report was collected from Conviva Social Insights between January 1, 2021 and October 21, 2021, specifically from two primary leaderboards; streaming TV services, which includes 87 global streaming platforms, and streaming TV shows, which includes 695 streaming TV shows. The data in the report also includes an analysis of the social media performance of eight top streaming platforms and twelve top streaming shows as measured by Conviva Social Insights.

About Conviva

Conviva is the census, continuous measurement and engagement platform for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor and Stream ID, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to acquire, engage, monetize and retain their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 3 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across 4 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better-every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com.

