International law firm Wordley Partnership has appointed two new partners, Costas Frangeskides and Simon Schindler. The appointments boost Wordley Partnership's Insurance sector and Commercial groups.

Brief biographies are enclosed below:

Costas is based in London and joins from leading international practice Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW) where he had been a partner since 2002 and is highly experienced in insurance and reinsurance disputes, commercial law, and international arbitration. He has a proven track record and has handled many high-profile commercial and insurance disputes.

Commenting on the appointments, managing partner Paul Wordley of Wordley Partnership said: "We are delighted to announce Costas and Simon joining our team. This demonstrates our continuing commitment and expertise in the insurance markets, and will increase the firepower of our team here further enhancing our market competitive offering."

Simon before joining Wordley Partnership was a partner in a leading international insurance law firm for over 25 years (Clyde Co). He has worked in the insurance sector for more than 30 years.

He has successfully handled numerous complex claims, advising on coverage and defence issues, in a wide range of insurance products, internationally and domestically, including most third party liability and specialist lines.

About Wordley Partnership:

Launched in early 2019, Wordley Partnership is a commercial law firm with particular expertise in all aspects of dispute resolution, commercial problem solving insurance reinsurance coverage and corporate and regulatory work. The Partners have many years of experience working on some of the largest and most complex disputes across the globe whilst at an international firm based in the City of London. With proven track records they have consolidated that expertise into their own firm. They are often instructed to advise boards and directors of companies on legal liability, asset recovery and preservation as well as advising on strategies to resolve disputes and limit liability, whether that be working in the background or openly in arbitrations and litigation. Their expertise extends to prosecuting claims where required and they have a strong track record of success.

