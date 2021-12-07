HudsonWest LLC: HudsonWest Announces Addition of Equity-Linked Veteran Nicolas Gortzounian

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / HudsonWest LLC, a premier equity-linked advisory firm focused on delivering independent, objective advice to corporate clients, today announced the addition of Nicolas Gortzounian, one of the equity-linked industry's leading client advisors, to its team.

"I'm thrilled to have Nico bring his wealth of experience to HudsonWest," said HudsonWest founder and CEO Barry Gewolb. "Nico has a long-standing track record of serving clients across the spectrum of equity-linked solutions, and he will be a phenomenal addition to our growing firm. I couldn't have picked a better partner for our team."

Gortzounian spent over 11 years at BNP Paribas in the Equity-Linked Origination and Strategic Equity Solutions Group, where he helped secure successful outcomes for his clients on over $40 billion in convertible bookrunner roles, tens of billions of dollars of accelerated share repurchases and over $50 billion in at-the-market equity offerings. "The opportunity to join HudsonWest at such a growth-focused point in the firm's trajectory is incredibly exciting. I'm confident we, as a team, will continue to provide unmatched advice to corporate clients seeking to optimize their capital structure by leveraging the equity-linked markets," said Gortzounian.

HudsonWest was founded in 2019, drawing upon Gewolb's $100 billion of transaction volume over the past decade in the equity-linked space, to advise corporate clients on their equity-linked transactions, spanning convertible debt issuances, call spread transactions (including call spread unwinds/terminations), accelerated share repurchases (ASRs), convertible preferred stock issuances, equity forward sales, equity-linked hedging transactions and margin loan transactions.

More information about Denver, Colorado-based HudsonWest can be seen at https://www.hudson-west.com. For inquiries, please contact info@hudson-west.com or visit https://www.hudson-west.com/contact.

