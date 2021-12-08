The case for crypto is getting stronger for financial institutions; new global research finds nearly 40% of crypto owners would be likely to switch primary banks to one that offers crypto products

Visa (NYSE: V), the world's leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of Visa's Global Crypto Advisory Practice, an offering within Visa Consulting Analytics (VCA) designed to help clients and partners advance their own crypto journey. This comes at a moment when digital currencies are taking greater hold in the popular consciousness according to research released today from Visa, awareness of crypto among financial decision makers surveyed is near universal at 94% around the world.i

For financial institutions eager to attract or retain customers with a crypto offering, retailers looking to delve into NFTs, or central banks exploring digital currencies, understanding the crypto ecosystem is a vital first step. Through their work with more than 60 crypto platforms, Visa's global network of consultants and product experts have deep expertise to help financial institutions evaluate the crypto opportunity, develop concrete strategies, and pilot new user experiences and innovations like crypto rewards programs and CBDC-integrated consumer wallets.

"We've seen a material shift in our clients' mindset in the last year, from a desire to explore and experiment with crypto, to actually building a strategy and product roadmap," said Claudio Di Nella, Head, Visa Consulting Analytics, Europe.

VISA STUDY EXPLORES CONSUMER ATTITUDES AND ADOPTION OF CRYPTO

Client interest in building crypto solutions comes as new Visa research shows significant awareness and adoption among consumers globally. In a new global study, "The Crypto Phenomenon: Consumer Attitudes Usage," Visa found that nearly one-third of respondents have directly engaged with crypto either as an investment vehicle or as a medium of exchange. And globally, nearly 40% of crypto owners surveyed report they would be likely or very likely to switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto-related products in the next 12 months.

"Crypto represents a technological shift for money movement and digital ownership," said Antony Cahill, Deputy CEO, Visa, Europe. "As consumers change their approach to investing, where they bank, and their views on the future of money, every financial institution will need a crypto strategy."

Surveying more than 6,000 financial decision makers across eight markets (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, the U.K. and U.S.), the Visa study uncovered the following insights:

The crypto headlines are having an impact. Awareness of crypto is almost universal at 94% globally among survey participants with discretion over their household finances.

Awareness of crypto is almost universal at 94% globally among survey participants with discretion over their household finances. A significant segment is using or investing with crypto: Nearly one in three crypto-aware adults already own or use cryptocurrency, and the majority of that group (62%) say their use has increased in the past year.

Nearly one in three crypto-aware adults already own or use cryptocurrency, and the majority of that group (62%) say their use has increased in the past year. Engagement is higher in emerging markets. 37% of crypto-aware consumers in emerging markets use or own crypto compared to 29% in developed markets.

37% of crypto-aware consumers in emerging markets use or own crypto compared to 29% in developed markets. Key motivators include wealth-building and belief in crypto as the future of financial services. The biggest drivers of owning and using cryptocurrency are to take part in the "financial way of the future" (42%) and to build wealth (41%) both forward looking motivators.

The biggest drivers of owning and using cryptocurrency are to take part in the "financial way of the future" (42%) and to build wealth (41%) both forward looking motivators. Crypto-linked cards and crypto rewards are attractive. Among current crypto owners, 81% express interest in crypto-linked cards, which allow you to convert and spend crypto at the retailers where you shop in the same way you can use a debit or credit card. 84% are interested in crypto rewards, which allow you to earn crypto as a reward for your card spending.

Among current crypto owners, 81% express interest in crypto-linked cards, which allow you to convert and spend crypto at the retailers where you shop in the same way you can use a debit or credit card. 84% are interested in crypto rewards, which allow you to earn crypto as a reward for your card spending. Consumers are willing to switch banks in search of crypto products. Globally, 18% of survey participants say they would be likely or very likely to switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto-related products in the next 12 months. This is particularly true for emerging markets, which jumps to 24%. Among consumers who already own cryptocurrency, nearly 40% are willing to make the switch.

To download "The Crypto Phenomenon: Consumer Attitudes Usage" and learn more, click here.

i Survey Methodology

This study, conducted in partnership with LRW, a Material Company, included 9 focus groups and 10 in-depth interviews total in the United States, Germany, and Argentina from July 14th -July 26th of 2021, and collected 6,430 online survey responses across Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, the US, and the UK between August 25th and September 13th, 2021.

The research reflects the views and opinions of online populations in these markets and is demographically representative based on age, gender, household income, region and ethnicity. In order to qualify for the survey, respondents had to:

Be at least 18 years old

If 25 years old or older, have a household income of at least $35,000 (or market equivalent)

Have shared or joint financial decision-making responsibility in their households

Amongst this group, participants were furthered screened on their awareness of cryptocurrency: those who indicated awareness of cryptocurrency were invited to participate in the full survey on crypto attitudes and usage. Screening rates were captured to size this group among all online adults.

Stats referring to "Crypto Owners" represent a combined figure for survey respondents who identify as "Active Owners," defined as respondents who have used cryptocurrency to send or receive money, buy goods, or to accept payment at least once and "Passive Owners," who are defined as respondents who have purchased cryptocurrency as an investment but have not transferred/transacted with it.

For the full survey methodology, please view the report, available here.

