The "United Kingdom Green Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2016 2025) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Green construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 19.7% to reach GBP 54,558.3 million in 2021.
The green construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2025. Overall green construction output in the country will increase from GBP 54,558.3 million in 2021 to reach GBP 79,312.7 million by 2025.
This report provides data and trend analyses on green construction industry in the UK, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 90+ charts and 75+ tables.
It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of green construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
Scope:
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ green construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in United Kingdom.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
Key Topics Covered:
- United Kingdom Green Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
- United Kingdom Green Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
- United Kingdom Commercial Green Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Office Buildings Green Building Construction Outlook
- Retail Buildings Green Building Construction Outlook
- Hospitality Green Building Construction Outlook
- Restaurant Green Building Construction Outlook
- Sports Facility Green Building Construction Outlook
- Other Commercial Green Building Construction Outlook
- United Kingdom Institutional Green Building Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
- United Kingdom Green Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Green Infrastructure Construction Outlook
