HONG KONG, Dec 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 15th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), organised by the Government of the HKSAR and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held in a hybrid format for the first time on 10 and 11 January 2022, as a highlight event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). While the entire forum will be streamed live on the AFF virtual platform, there will also be physical sessions and exhibitions at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 10 January 2022. This will enable participants to meet face to face, build business connections and discuss global financial issues.Speakers include UN special envoy, former ECB president and "Godfather of Fintech"With the theme "Navigating the Next Normal towards a Sustainable Future", more than 100 global business leaders, policymakers, financial experts, investors, entrepreneurs, tech giants and economists will speak at AFF 2022. They will examine the key issues reshaping the economic landscape amid the gradual global economic recovery, and shed light on how industries can realise sustainable and inclusive development through impactful venture capital and business strategies. In addition, three preeminent keynote speakers will impart their wisdom on key issues such as climate and sustainability, the global economy, as well as innovation and technology:- Mark Carney, Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, United NationsMr Carney has served as the Governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada. He is considered one of the most prominent central bank officials today and is widely recognised in the world of economics and finance. Speaking on the first day of AFF, he will examine the topic of achieving emission reduction targets through investment.- Jean-Claude Trichet, Former President, European Central BankHaving served as the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Governor of the Bank of France, Mr Trichet enjoys a stellar reputation in the world of international finance. On the first day of AFF, he will analyse the global economic landscape and examine the developments and reform directions of the financial sector.- Brett King, Founder of Moven and bestselling authorKnown as the "Godfather of Fintech", Mr King is a bestselling author on financial innovation and the future of banking. He is the founder of the world's first cardless mobile bank, Moven Bank. On the second day of AFF, he will share his insights on the future of fintech and innovation.Global business luminaries to explore four topical subjectsThis year's AFF will feature more than 50 sessions over the course of the two-day event. Echoing the event theme, panel discussions at the main forum will spotlight four of the world's hottest topics: ESG and sustainability; the global economic outlook; sustainable asset and wealth management; and innovating insurance to combat climate change. Speakers will identify investment opportunities and challenges for sustainable business growth and help industry players capture first-mover advantage in these four areas.Prominent regulators and heavyweight business and financial leaders who will speak on AFF panels include: Paul M Achleitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG; Ammar Al Khudairy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Saudi National Bank; Sir Douglas Flint, CBE, Chairman, abrdn; Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, CEO, Sintesa Group; Saker Nusseibeh, CBE, CEO, International, Federated Hermes; Tony O Elumelu, Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation; and Andrew Erickson, Chief Productivity Officer, Head of International Business, State Street Corp.Moreover, various thematic workshops will be held at which industry elites will discuss and share the hottest market trends, such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, philanthropy, family office, digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFT).In addition, the acclaimed "Dialogues for Tomorrow" series will return with AFF 2022. This year, an array of industry experts and entrepreneurs will outline the roadmap for innovation and future breakthroughs in a range of pillar sectors, including fintech, banking, insurance, energy, food and agritech, property and healthcare. Their discussions will help industry professionals navigate the business landscape and enhance their competitiveness.Speakers at this series will include: Xavier Denoly, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Development, Schneider Electric; Elizabeth Kok, Director & Senior Advisor, Swire Properties Limited; Ryan Fung, Chief Executive, Ping An OneConnect Bank; Andrew Wong, Chief Health Officer, Prudential Corporation Asia; Varun Deshpande, Managing Director, India, The Good Food Institute; Catalina Secreteanu, Executive Director, Sustainalytics (a Morningstar company); and Mary Huen, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited.AFF Deal Flow extends to three days, held in hybrid format for first timeIn response to fervent demand for investment opportunities, this year's AFF Deal Flow Matchmaking Session, jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, will be extended to run over three days (10-12 January). The objective is to facilitate collaboration between project owners, start-ups, potential business partners and investors. The sessions will be held in a hybrid format on Day 1 (10 January) to enable participants to meet face to face to build trust and enable collaboration opportunities. On the remaining two days (11 and 12 January), the matchmaking meetings will continue virtually to help maintain momentum and allow participants to continue making connections without geographical limitations. Among the investment projects covered will be deep tech, digital technology and media, healthtech, education, infrastructure and real estate services. For the first time, a brand-new function for identifying ESG-integrated projects will be introduced in the Deal Flow Session for interested investors to understand more about this subject area.100 exhibitors to showcase innovative technologies and investment opportunitiesBesides the main forum, AFF 2022's online-to-offline format will also be extended to exhibitions, where more than 100 local and international financial institutions, tech companies, start-ups and investment agencies will be present. Exhibitors including PwC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China, HSBC, China International Capital Corporation and Cyberport will showcase an array of advanced technologies. Meanwhile, the three highlight zones, Fintech Showcase, InnoVenture Salon and FintechHK Startup Salon, will allow participants to experience a plethora of financial innovations, cutting-edge solutions and game-changing business ideas in person.The InnoVenture Salon is also a platform for start-ups to connect with international incubators, investors and potential business partners. Continuing its mission to support entrepreneurship and innovation, the Salon will join hands with Hong Kong's regulators to help start-ups resolve their business pain-points. Additionally, AFF Accelerate from the InnoVenture Salon provides a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to bring their next-generation technology solutions from concept to fruition and adoption in the business sector.Moreover, the Global Investment Zone will continue at the AFF 2022's virtual platform, presenting unmissable investment opportunities in various countries and regions.As the premier financial and business forum kicking off the new year, AFF 2022 is set to gather and galvanise the global industry to generate synergy for a sustainable future. 