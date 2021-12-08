Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan Acquires Remaining Shares in Tsime

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP (CHINA), INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Following the acquisition of 60% of Tsime Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies (Pty) Ltd ("Tsime") in 2020, WGG has now reached an agreement with the remaining shareholders to acquire their shares in exchange for shares in WUHN.

Tsime obtained a license in Lesotho to cultivate, process, and export cannabis for medicinal and scientific purposes and any other legal use.

"A key advantage of the Tsime Lesotho license is that it permits the cultivation, processing, and export of medical cannabis under one single license known as an "Operator's license". Other countries require separate licenses for the cultivation, extraction, and sale of final products - it's a real big win for all stakeholders. By owning 100% of Tsime, we've streamlined the group structure in preparation of the construction of the new greenhouses, post-harvest production stations, research facilities, and laboratories.", commented Jeff Robinson, Wuhan General Group CEO.

"We are equally excited by the Wuhan Group's other activities. Holding shares in Wuhan allows us to continually benefit from the development of Tsime as one of the Group's subsidiaries. Mr. Robinson has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a remarkable vision for the future, we are very happy to be long term shareholders.", says Bataung Likate, a Lesotho national and one of the selling shareholders.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

