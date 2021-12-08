Research of over 200 CIOs and top executives shows the acceleration of private 5G networks as organizations look to improve security, reliability, and speed

NTT Ltd., a global technology and business solutions provider, is releasing a new report developed by Economist Impact. The report, 'Private 5G here and now', reveals insights from a survey of 216 CIOs and senior decision-makers from the UK, US, Japan, and Germany, examining the industry challenges around the implementation and adoption of private 5G. The report shows a significant interest in private 5G networks, with 90% of executives expecting that private 5G will become the standard network choice.

Where is private 5G being deployed?

The research shows that just over half of companies (51%) planning to deploy a private 5G network will do so within the next six to 24 months to improve security, reliability, and speed, with 30% of these respondents already deploying or being in the process of deploying a private 5G network. The most significant interest is from German organizations, with 40% of German businesses deploying private 5G networks. This is followed by 28% of UK firms, 26% of Japanese firms and 24% of American firms.

The majority (80%) of executives agree that Covid-19 has made it easier to secure the budget needed for 5G deployment. This attitude is strongest in Germany (93%), followed by the US (83%), the UK (77%) and Japan (65%).

Security concerns are accelerating private 5G adoption

With ransomware on the rise, the CIO and CISO are looking for ways to shore up their defences against increasingly sophisticated attacks. The report finds that 69% of executives agree that the security of their current infrastructure is not strong enough. Other pain points include the control of enterprise data (48%), coverage and speed (43%) and the response time (latency) of their current service provider (40%). When compared with technologies such as Wi-Fi and Public 5G, private 5G networks provide significantly more security capabilities.

83% of executives rate improved data privacy and security as a very important outcome they expect to achieve with the implementation of private 5G networks. It is clear that CIOs want security and control while also enabling digitalization and believe a local private 5G network will enable these critical business requirements. This is encouraging enterprises to build and run their own private 5G networks.

Challenges and successful deployment strategies for private 5G

The report identifies that the most common (44%) barrier to deploying private 5G networks is integrating the technology with legacy systems and networks. The complexity surrounding the deployment and management of private 5G networks is also cited as another significant barrier by 37% of respondents. Employees lacking the technical skills and expertise to manage 5G networks is the third most common barrier facing 30% of firms.

This is one of the reasons why outsourcing to a managed service provider is the preferred approach by 38% of CIOs when it comes to implementing private 5G networks. Buying private 5G network 'as-a-service' can accelerate time to adoption and offer a better end-user experience and return on investment.

Private 5G powers digital transformation across industries

"The research highlights that the adoption of private 5G is happening now. The companies leveraging private 5G will have an unprecedented competitive advantage. Whether a company owns a factory floor, distribution centers, storefront or office space, private 5G can dramatically help digitize their businesses securely", said Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP, New Ventures and Innovation at NTT Ltd.

Visit our website to read the report and find out more about NTT's P5G offering.

ENDS

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading, global technology services company. To help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals, we use our global capabilities, expertise, and full-stack technology services delivered through our integrated services platform. As their long-term strategic partner, we help them enhance customer and employee experience, transform their cloud strategy, modernize their networks and strengthen their cybersecurity. And across their transformation priorities, we automate their business processes and IT, drawing insights and analytics from their core business data. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at hello.global.ntt

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage an influential global audience. We partner with corporations, foundations, NGOs and governments across big themes including sustainability, health and the changing shape of globalisation to catalyse change and enable progress. With the power of The Economist Group behind it, Economist Impact crafts bespoke partnerships using a potent portfolio of capabilities including: policy research and insights, branded content, media and advertising, design thinking and data visualisation, and global and bespoke events.

Learn more at impact.economist.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005863/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

Hotwire NTT Ltd.

Beth Sissons

E: beth.sissons@hotwireglobal.com