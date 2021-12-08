Stavvy Strengthens Leadership by Appointing New Head of Industry and Regulatory Affairs

Housing Finance Policy Expert Joins Stavvy to Help Evolve Digital Home Loan Platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Stavvy , the fintech company unleashing the power of digital and remote collaboration for mortgage lending, announced the hiring of Angel Hernandez as Head of Industry and Regulatory Affairs. Angel will be responsible for overseeing Stavvy's public policy engagement and strategic industry partnerships on the company's path to becoming the new standard for streamlined digital financial transactions.

Angel has deep subject matter expertise on the intersection of technology and housing finance policy and the adoption of digital mortgage solutions in particular. His experience enables Stavvy to navigate the industry and regulatory framework better, shaping the future of digital home lending.

"We couldn't be welcoming Angel to Stavvy's leadership team at a more perfect time," said Kosta Ligris, Cofounder and CEO of Stavvy. "With his broad regulatory expertise, he is uniquely positioned to identify the challenges the industry is facing and articulate the opportunities that exist to create a faster, more efficient, more secure experience for consumers. We're excited to have him on board as we build our technology that puts people first."

Angel joins Stavvy from the Housing Policy Council, where he served as the VP of Capital Markets and focused on issues impacting mortgage securitization, capital markets, and the adoption of technology and innovation in housing finance. Previous to that, Angel was the Director of MBS Programs at Ginnie Mae, where he led the agency's policy development. He was responsible for implementing securitization platform updates, overseeing legislative and regulatory issues, managing stakeholder engagement strategy, and spearheading key strategic initiatives, including the agency's COVID-19 policy response and its launch of the eNote and Digital Collateral Program. Angel has also worked as an associate and law clerk at various firms and federal agencies, including McCandlish & Lillard, P.C., the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency.

Earlier in his career, Angel held positions in community relations, brand marketing, non-profit development, and sales management. Angel is a Doctor of Law (J.D.) focused in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

"I'm excited to be joining Stavvy at such a pivotal time in the evolution of our industry and this company," said Angel Hernandez. "I am eager to do my part to help existing and prospective homeowners as well as the mortgage firms who serve them by delivering products that increase visibility, quality, and efficiency in housing finance."

The pivotal C-Suite hiring reflects the momentum behind the company's landmark year. The company recently announced an expanded partnership with Flagstar Bank to power their digital loan servicing solutions, as well as welcoming new impact, legal and marketing hires with the appointment of Kara Banosian, Chief Marketing Officer, Kyle Stephenson, Chief Customer Officer, Amy Huchthausen, Chief Impact and Culture Officer, and Shane Hartzler as Chief Strategy Officer. The team is led by Kosta Ligris, CEO & Cofounder, and Josh Feinblum, President, COO & Cofounder.

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company on a mission to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in lending and banking. The company's mission is to transform how business is conducted remotely by making complex legal and financial transactions easier, safer, and more accessible to all. Its platform includes eClosing functionality, like eSign, digital notary, and video conferencing, specifically designed for real estate, legal, and business professionals. To learn more, visit stavvy.com .

